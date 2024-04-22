CPD: 21-year-old dead after reported crash, shooting in Westwood
CPD said the victim was shot at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
CPD said the victim was shot at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
MSNBCSinger John Legend eviscerated Donald Trump in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday, calling the former president a racist “in the core of his being.”Appearing on Inside with Jen Psaki to discuss his work in criminal justice reform, Legend began by talking about his personal connection to the issue, telling viewers that while growing up in Springfield, Ohio, he had an early introduction to the criminal justice system. His mother, along with other family members, he revealed, had spen
Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.
Reuters/Caitlin OchsThe conspiracy-plagued man who fatally set himself on fire outside Donald Trump’s trial in New York City on Friday was an organ donor who has already saved the the lives of two others, the nonprofit group LiveOn NY said Sunday.The organ transplant nonprofit told The Daily Beast that Max Azzarello’s kidneys remained healthy despite his burns and that they’d already been transplanted to a pair of Americans in need.“Both of Mr. Azzarello’s kidneys were transplanted, and he was a
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.
A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday. While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.
Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc
Authorities say a five-year custody dispute ended in a plot involving burner phones and stun guns and the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.
FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director
PORT AU PORT, N.L. — The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland. The department says the Canadian Coast Guard received a report of people in the water near the fishing town of Lark Harbour at around 11 a.m. Sunday after a seven-metre fishing vessel called Miss Jenny capsized with six people aboard. The coast guard issued a mayday relay to vessels in the area and its team, equipped with a
A Black Ohio man said he is "traumatized" after police released a K-9 on him during a traffic stop during an investigation of a vehicle that was mistakenly believed to have been stolen, body camera footage shows. Brandon Upchurch, 38, of Toledo, told ABC News he was bitten seven times on his forearm and elbow by the K-9 after being pulled over on April 11 and has been unable to work since. Upchurch said he was driving his cousin home from work when officers pulled him over.
A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.
The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office said the boy confessed to using his grandfather’s gun to commit the murder
The largest gold heist in Canadian history was carried out with remarkable ease: A fraudulent shipping document for a load of farm-raised Scottish salmon was used to brazenly snatch $14.5 million in gold bars and nearly $2 million in bank notes.
Jurors have found Umar Zameer not guilty of all criminal charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Toronto police officer Det.-Const. Jeffrey Northrup nearly three years ago. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, after he ran over Northrup with his car in an underground parking garage beneath Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021. Both Northrup and his partner were in plain clothes, investigating a stabbing that night. The verdict means the Crown did not prove beyond a
Photo by Tina Markoe Kinslow, Pool/AP PhotoThe New Jersey rabbi convicted for causing a grisly, headline-grabbing tragedy 30 years ago has died in prison.Fred Neulander, 82, who was serving a lifetime prison sentence for hiring two hit men to murder his wife Carol in 1994, was declared dead on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his death was announced on Friday by the state Department of Corrections.Neulander ha
Paolo Barone, wearing his work uniform, repeatedly took photographs of the sleeping woman throughout his 45-minute rail journey.
Kira Enders and Dakota Jones have been charged with grand theft of more than $100,000 after they allegedly tried to tape two different lottery tickets together