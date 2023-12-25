CPD: 4 people shot, 2 killed in 3 separate shootings
Brooke Raia and Blase Raia lived in Altoona, Pa., with their children
Scores of names are contained in long-running, now-settled defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre
A home invasion in Cole Harbour on Saturday night ended with one of the alleged home invaders in hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other on the run, according to an RCMP news release.The news release said police responded to a report of a home invasion on Bissett Road just after 10 p.m.A man and woman were in the home when the men entered, the release said.One of the men had what appeared to be a handgun, according to the release.A struggle ensued, the release said, resulting in on
Wilma Mobley, 84, was found strangled and attacked with an "axe type instrument" in August of 1995, and her case remained unsolved for 28 years.
The South Carolina senator hit midtown Manhattan to wage his bizarre battle on behalf of the fast food chain.
Police have taped off a home on a quiet residential street in Carleton Place, Ont., as its owner appeared in court Friday along with another person — both charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead northwest of town.Rose Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspici
A dead body was found in a freezer by a family in San Diego, police have said, with details around how it ended up there still a mystery. The San Diego Police Department said "out-of-town" family members immediately called police when they found the body in a home in Zion Avenue at around 11.45am (7.45pm UK time) on Saturday. Sky News's US partner network, NBC News, reported the body is believed to be female - but no other physical details have been confirmed.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades. Liudmyla Pass, 68, had been in Newfoundland less than a month when she climbed the stairs to the long-silent clock tower in the coastal town of Carbonear on Tuesday, armed with her tools and five decades of expertise. About four hours later, she had the clock's gears clicking
The former president hurled some unholy accusations at the Catholic incumbent in a Truth Social video.
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019 — a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country. The case involving the 23-year-old Black man’s death was the first among several recent criminal prosecutions against medical first responders to reach trial, potentially setting the bar for prosecutors for future cases. It also was the last of
Keith Agee's mother, Sheila Agee, has also been charged with first-degree murder for her alleged involvement in the crime
Fair warning: this one might make you cry a little.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said. Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary. Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call. Schrock, 47, was
Two separate shootings in Toronto late Friday and early Saturday have left two people dead, police said.At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to reports of gunshots near Danforth and Woodbine avenues, according to a post on X Saturday morning.A man in his 40s had been shot and was rushed to hospital, where police say he died. Police have since identified the man as Adam Palermo, 45, of Keswick. Palermo was shot after a fight broke out among a group of men, police said in a news rele
Idaho judge ruled that 16-year-old Tylee Ryan’s remains can now be released to her next of kin
Pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets on “Super Saturday” en masse, protesting on the day before Christmas Eve, which is often a time shoppers try to pick up last-minute gifts before the holidays. The “Shut it Down for Palestine” movement, made up of pro-Palestinian groups, had plans to “organize actions to boycott, disrupt, and rally…
Legal cases are examining where the siblings of the 10 year old found dead at her home in Surrey will live.
The Miami-Dade court summary judgment excoriates the company, run by a Broward man who rapidly opens and closes moving companies across Florida.
For hours at a time, Bernard Cloutier sits at a grand piano at the First Baptist Church in Penticton, B.C., as his weathered hands weave a tapestry of melody and memory on the keys.Over the past several months, Cloutier has spent four hours a day here, multiple times a week, rediscovering his ability to play the piano as his voice fills the empty expanse of the church.It's an opportunity Cloutier, 67, said he's especially grateful for as it lends him a chance to rebuild himself through music aft
Giuliani may not give a damn, but his actions are not only shameful in the court of public opinion, they are now also legally accountable in the courtroom, writes Sophia A. Nelson.