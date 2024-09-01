CPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
A man has died after a "targeted" shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to Landry Avenue, in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues, at around 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area.Police said a man with gunshot wounds was found in front of a home in the area. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Toronto man Ioannis Kyriakopoulos. Investigators say Kyriakopo
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
The news that a teenager was fatally shot by police early Friday morning has shocked many residents in communities across central Alberta. The 15-year-old boy from Samson Cree Nation had called 911 for help, alleging people were trying to kill him, RCMP said Friday. Officers found the boy in Wetaskiwin, Alta., a city just north of the First Nation, with "several weapons."Officers were able to confiscate them, but a "confrontation" occurred that led to two Mounties firing their guns, according to
A Saskatchewan provincial court judge is preparing to deliver a crucial decision in a fatal impaired driving case, in which the defence argues the driver's Charter rights were violated.Taylor Kennedy was at the wheel of the vehicle that struck nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon in September 2021. Maurice was taken to hospital where she died.Kennedy is now charged with impaired driving causing death.At provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday, Kennedy's defence team continued arguments th
Two dogs believed to have been involved in an attack on a woman earlier this month have been found, and one person has been arrested, Regina police say.Officers were called about a dog attack around Third Avenue and Cameron Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, the Regina Police Service previously said.Police said the woman was walking her dogs when she was chased by the two other dogs and then attacked.Their investigation found a man and a woman arrive
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, one of Mexico’s most-feared drug lords, has been released from a U.S. prison after serving most of a 25-year prison sentence, authorities confirmed Friday.
Muna Pandey, 21, installed a camera outside her home because of a stalker. A year later, it may have caught her alleged killer.
Five current and former Nelson, B.C. police officers have filed a Charter challenge against the Office of the Attorney General after a personal phone and group chat search was carried out, during an investigation into allegedly racist and inappropriate WhatsApp messages.The challenge, filed on Aug. 22, comes as the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), which falls under the attorney general, has scheduled a disciplinary hearing into the WhatsApp message matter. The investigation wa
Flowers have been left in the street where the bodies of three children and man were found.
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
Shayna Feinman, 35, was reported missing in March after a neighbor who was taking care of her dog said she failed to return.
The con artist will reportedly show off her dance moves as she joins the popular reality TV competition
Fifteen women filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that Dr. John Hoefs coerced them to expose their breasts under the guise of legitimate medical treatment and in several instances groped them while examining them for conditions related to their liver.
When a husband and wife decided to date together, they met a woman 16 years younger. The throuple never matched on priorities because of the age gap.
San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot during an "attempted robbery" in San Francisco's Union Square, according to police. The 23-year-old "sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition," the San Francisco 49ers said in a statement. Shortly before 4 p.m. local time, police responded to a report of a shooting and found two men "suffering from injuries," San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
RCMP say they have charged three people in connection with a Friday homicide in northern Saskatchewan.La Ronge RCMP were called around 6:30 a.m. Friday to a home on Otter Street in the village of Air Ronge, where they found an injured man. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.They've now identified the victim as 28-year-old Andy McKenzie, from the La Ronge area.Officers arrested three people later that day, all from the La Ronge area, RCMP said in a news release.Andree McKenzie,
"She took a 23andMe test when she was in her mid-thirties, but this was far beyond what she ever thought she would find..."