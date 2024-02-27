CPD investigate deadly shooting in Mt. Airy

The Canadian Press

CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — A man has died after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in southwestern Alberta. RCMP in Crowsnest Pass, Alta., say in a news release that two men and two children were snowmobiling in a back-country area in the vicinity of the Castle Mountain Resort on Saturday when a slide occurred. Police say one of the men was able to escape with both children, but the other man was buried in the snow. His body was recovered by searchers on Sunday. Police say he has been