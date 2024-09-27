CPS considered charges against Fayed co-conspirator

The Crown Prosecution Service considered bringing charges against a female co-conspirator while investigating Mohamed Fayed’s alleged sex abuse, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Metropolitan Police passed on a full file of evidence on the billionaire businessman and an alleged enabler to the CPS while investigating allegations against the former Harrods owner in 2015.

However, after considering the evidence for a year, prosecutors deemed it did not pass the legal threshold and no charges were brought against the pair.

It comes as the Met announced it was looking into any other people who “could be pursued for criminal offences” over sexual abuse allegations against Fayed, who died aged 94 last year.

Lawyers have compared the tycoon to Jeffrey Epstein, who used his associate Ghislaine Maxwell to groom underage girls.

Fayed’s alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1979 and 2013 - Matt Writtle

Nineteen women have made allegations against Fayed to the Metropolitan Police, the force has revealed.

The reports, made between 2005 and 2023, included three allegations of rape, 15 reports of sexual assault and one related to trafficking. The offences are said to have taken place between 1979 and 2013.

Between 2005 and 2023, the Met approached the CPS on five occasions – two of these, in 2009 and 2015, were to pass full files of evidence.

However, in all 19 allegations that were reported to police, no further action was taken against Fayed.

“It is important to make clear at this stage that it is not possible for criminal proceedings to be brought against someone who has died,” the force said in a statement. This means there is no prospect of any conviction relating to Fayed himself.

“However, we must ensure whether any other individuals could be pursued for any criminal offences.

“As such, we are carrying out full reviews of all existing allegations reported to us about Al Fayed to ensure there are no new lines of enquiry based on new information which has emerged.”

It comes as The Telegraph revealed an enabler for Mohamed Fayed sought out young women in pubs and clubs for the Harrods billionaire to prey on.

The young blonde associate, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would visit pubs in Surrey looking for “pretty young girls” and promise them a job at Harrods, a woman whom she procured has claimed.

She would befriend the women by boasting of her wealth and designer bags before asking if they would like to meet her “boss”, the billionaire Egyptian businessman.

She would then arrange a date to meet the girls, drive them to Fayed’s Park Lane penthouse apartment in a white Range Rover, and hand them over to the alleged sex abuser.

Girls would be allegedly driven Fayed’s Park Lane penthouse apartment - Clive Howes/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

At least four women in Surrey were approached by the glamorous executive around 2011 and taken to see Fayed, The Telegraph understands.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was approached by Fayed’s associate when she was a university graduate while drinking at a pub in Cobham.

She was driven to London to meet Fayed, who greeted her wearing silk pyjamas and asked: “Would you stay with me tonight?”.

Refusing, she was allowed to leave untouched after accepting £350 in cash and a promise that he would get her a job at the department store.

Speaking for the first time, she said: “He rang me up all the time. He would just be like ‘you need you to come and see me, you need to come and work at Harrods’.

“It was like having a chit-chat with a dirty grandpa. It was very odd. He was a man of few words but I knew straight away what he wanted.”

There is no suggestion that this is the same woman passed onto the CPS by the Met.

A CPS spokesperson said: “It is very concerning to hear of so many women coming forward with a series of very disturbing allegations against Mr Al-Fayed.

“The prosecutors who looked at the files of evidence that were received in 2008 and 2015 concluded at that time that there was no realistic prospect of conviction and no charges were brought.

“We are working to build a full picture around these serious allegations and want to reassure the public that alongside our criminal justice system partners, we are determined to secure justice in as many rape and serious sexual offences as possible.