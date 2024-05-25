CPTED specialist has boots on the ground in town

On Wednesday, May 1, Steve Woolrich, a consultant and founder of the Safer Communities Collaborative, officially started his three-month residency in Kenora to analyze the community safety issues in the downtown core.

City Council approved the $30,000 residency project in the 2024 operating budget so that they can better integrate and appreciate the relationship between health and safety and design and planning.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Steve’s expertise support us with this journey,” said Kyle Attanasio, the City’s chief administrative officer, in a media release about the residency.

“Our community is looking for leadership in community safety and well-being and the City intends to capitalize on Steve’s expertise through staff training and idea generation as well as his observations and recommendations. His insights will be critical in helping us chart our course forward toward a safer community.”

Woolrich uses a “full-spectrum community safety and well-being" approach to his work by blending industry best practices like crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED), placemaking and healthy built environment tools, the release said.

CPTED is a concept founded on the idea that thoughtful design and use of the built environment can lead to a reduction in both the fear of crime and actual incidents of crime, and to an improved quality of life.

“I often say that the application of CPTED principles is critical. It can be applied properly or not,” Woolrich said at last week's committee of the whole meeting at City Hall. The improper use, in his opinion, often comes in the form of hostile architecture, like park benches with built in arms that prevent people from being able to lay down. “I really try to steer clear, if at all possible, of using hostile architecture unless it’s necessary,” he said.

As part of his residency, Woolrich will train a group of City staff and community members on CPTED so this work can continue once he’s moved on from Kenora at the end of July. This part of the project is one of his main priorities, Woolrich explained.

“There is this incredible knowledge exchange that it's so critical that that occurs while I'm here,” he said. “Having those people trained will make a big difference, especially for planning and development.” Through his work, Woolrich has helped form similar cohorts of people in cities like Kelowna, as well as Nanaimo in B.C.

Woolrich went on to recognize the City’s willingness to support a residency, noting that consultants typically work over Zoom, or on a fly-in, fly-out basis. “The first big advantage is that we have three months to do this work,” he said.

The second advantage is that his work “dovetails beautifully” into that being done by his friend and colleague, Christiane Sadler, who the City has hired as a consultant for its crime prevention and community well-being committee as it develops a plan.

Between Sadler and Woolrich, “there’s two-way sharing,” the latter said. “I've already seen some of her data as you have, and Christine will see some of the findings of [my] study.”

The residency goes hand-in-hand with the City’s community safety and well-being (CSWB) planning process, and the findings from it will inform the recommendations included in the CWSB plan report, which City Administration plans to be ready to present to Council for approval by the end of the year.

Since starting his residency, Woolrich has already been out and about getting to know the community. On Friday, May 17, he and the City’s economic development team hosted a meet-and-greet session for the business community at Cottage Time Public House.

Serena Austin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kenora Miner and News