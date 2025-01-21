CPW discusses release of 15 wolves in Pitkin, Eagle counties

ABC News

President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office during his inauguration on Monday. First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued. Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.