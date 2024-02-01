CQC found Essex Ambulance Service ltd had out-of-date medicine

Essex Ambulance Service Ltd has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Ambulance patients could have been given "out-of-date or unidentifiable" medication, a damning report has revealed.

Essex Ambulance Service Ltd provided patient transport services and first aid cover at public events.

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated it inadequate and said some patients who used the service in an emergency "weren't safe".

Martin Collier, the service's director, said work had begun to fix the issues.

Following the inspection in November 2023, the CQC imposed urgent conditions on the service's registration due to concerns about people's safety.

It meant the business, based in North Weald, had to provide fortnightly evidence to the watchdog which stated what it had done to address the issues raised.

'Shortfalls in standards'

Hazel Roberts, of the CQC, said the inspection team was "deeply concerned" to find leaders had not managed the safety and quality of care it provided.

"This had led to significant shortfalls in standards being met and meant that people who found themselves using this service in emergency situations weren't safe," she said.

"We were very concerned by medicines management throughout the service, and inspectors found vehicles stocked with medicines that were out-of-date or unidentifiable.

"We also saw no evidence that staff had received training to give people medications safely, putting them at risk."

Mr Collier said the service voluntarily suspended its regulated activity for the treatment of disease, disorder or injury in light of the inspection.

"We continue to work with the Care Quality Commission and await further inspection in due course," he said.

