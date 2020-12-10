Crackdown on land protests in 2020 infringes on liberties, future activism: experts

COVID-19 updates:

TORONTO — Months after a group of Haudenosaunee people set up camp on a construction site near Caledonia, Ont., an provincial court granted Haldimand County an order permanently forbidding people from “interfering” with any public road.

A lawyer for the county argued that the injunction was the “only remedy” to keep roads open in the event of future blockades over disputed land.

“I kind of jokingly -- but not jokingly – say, if you get a flat tire and are impeding traffic with that flat tire in any kind of way, you are now breaching that injunction,” Skyler Williams, a spokesman for the 1492 Land Back Lane camp, said in a recent phone interview.

The Haudenosaunee protesters argue the site of the housing development is on unceded land. Williams and more than 30 others who call themselves "land defenders" refused to obey the court order and are now facing charges.

The county’s move to effectively ban protest indefinitely is part of a broader trend as governments at various levels crack down on Indigenous-led land protests. Some provinces have introduced legislation that experts warn infringes on civil liberties and could have a chilling effect on future activism.

After blockades in solidarity with Wetsu’we’ten hereditary leaders opposing a pipeline through their territory near Smithers, B.C., shut down railways and roads last winter, Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party introduced a bill outlawing disruptions to “critical infrastructure,” broadly defined to include highways, railways and pipelines.

The bill, which became law in June, carries fines up to $25,000 and six months in jail for each day of an alleged violation. Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has said it plans to introduce similar legislation next year, with the fine print under wraps until then.

Shiri Pasternak, an associate professor of criminology and research director at Ryerson University’s Yellowhead Institute, said such laws appear to be “risk mitigation measures” as land defence movements gain support across Canada.

“These bills are meant to, I think, head off these movements at the pass by issuing blanket criminalization of any kind of action actions or interventions to infrastructure,” she said by phone.

Pasternak said she agrees with critics in Alberta’s legal community who argue the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act violates Charter rights. It also has an amplified effect on Indigenous people who have special constitutional rights to the land, she said.

The law fits with Canada’s historic attempts to restrict Indigenous people's mobility, Pasternak said, pointing to the pass system that required people to present documentation in order to leave reserves.

“Now, you see what's been the history and the legacy of Canadian colonialism being applied to the Canadian population more generally,” she said.

Cara Zwibel with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said laws like Alberta’s that target Indigenous protesters show “intolerance for the fact that democracy can be messy,” and stoke divisions between Indigenous communities and non-Indigenous neighbours who aren’t informed about the history behind the conflicts.

There are ripple effects when governments target one group of people with such legislation, she added.

“If one group doesn't have the right to protest then no one really does,” Zwibel said in an interview.

Zwibel said the non-profit may join a constitutional challenge of Alberta’s law filed by the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, depending on the outcome of a January hearing on the government’s request that the claim be struck.

The statement of claim from the union filed in June argues that the Act “will have a chilling effect on legitimate and peaceful protests, demonstrations, strikes and leafleting, activities essential to a healthy democracy.”

A statement from a spokesman for Alberta’s justice minister denied that the infrastructure law targets people by race, and said it does not restrict protected rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

“Albertans understand the difference between legitimate protest and criminal acts designed to shut down the economy,” Blaise Boehmer’s statement said.

There is also a court challenge underway appealing the permanent injunction orders against the 1492 Land Back Lane camp in Ontario.

Haldimand County Mayor Ken Hewitt said he doesn't want to take away the right to protest, but he's considering the "rights of those that can't traverse across these streets," and people waiting to move into the housing development.

"I'd say that everybody has the right to protest, but when that line is crossed, where the protest now infringes on those that are innocent, how far can you go," Hewitt said in an interview.

Pasternak said the Haldimand court challenge will likely be closely watched, saying a win for the protesters would create “more legal uncertainty for infrastructure projects” – in which case, a law like Alberta’s would offer governments and companies a shortcut around similar constitutional challenges.

The federal Liberals’ recent move to bring the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People into law may also gives Indigenous people more legal options in future cases, Pasternak said, though the exact application of the law in Canada is still unclear.

Hayden King, executive director of the Yellowhead Institute, said the recent trend of “disciplinary, oppressive response” to land defence movements signals the end of a recent period of dialogue between Indigenous and Canadian governments, and it shows the limits of reconciliation in those relationships.

Despite increasingly “draconian” responses to conflicts over land in several provinces, King said that young Indigenous activists and leaders appear eager to keep the movements alive.

“I think that these types of movements are going to continue on and they're going to keep pushing, and it's going to continue to open up space for dialogue,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 10, 2020.

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Oliver residents voice stiff opposition to temporary homeless shelter

    The residents of Oliver had a chance to speak to plans for a temporary homeless shelter in the Oliver United Church basement on 511 Church Ave., and the result was a resounding “no.” Nearly all residents who spoke at the virtual public hearing, held via Zoom, were in opposition to the temporary shelter’s location in a residential neighbourhood. Some put forward common concerns including decreasing property values, property crime and security. Oliver town council will review the submissions received at the public hearing, and through a surveys available online and at the Town of Oliver office, at their Dec. 14 meeting — but council’s decision on the temporary use permit which would allow the shelter to seek funding from the province likely won’t take place until early 2021. The proposed eight-bed shelter would be run by Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre, in conjunction with an advisory committee made up of community members, and operate Nov. 1 to March 31, but likely not this year. Even if approved, the shelter wouldn’t operate until 2021. The proposed shelter would also be “high-barrier” meaning drug or alcohol use would not be allowed, nor would visitors, and staff would work with clients to help them attain long-term housing as well as employment.  The proposed hours of operation would be 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Attendees of the virtual public hearing cited specific concerns, including fencing on a common yard with neighbouring properties, and the lack of details on plans for security and intake. Some of those details would be decided by the advisory committee, which won’t be formed unless the temporary use permit application is successful. “Nobody is guaranteeing me that my kids are going to be safe,” said one neighbourhood resident. “Nobody is saying that the neighbourhood is going to be safe, so I’m going to ask again, what is the security plan? I want details.” Marieze Tarr, Desert Sun Executive Director, told the public hearing that most of the clients would not likely be suffering from addictions. “A lot of what I’ve seen on social media, etc., was that there’s a lot of fear around who these people are. That they come from other towns, and actually they don’t. A lot of them live right amongst us and for some other reason they fall on hard times,” Tarr said. “And people lose their jobs, sometimes we deal with a pregnant women whose partner leaves her during pregnancy and now she finds herself at risk of homelessness. We deal with seniors who have a falling out with children that they live with and have nowhere to go. And in the last couple months I’ve kept a really good count of who we are dealing with. None of the people who we helped were actually addicted to drugs.” Tarr said security of the staff, clients and neighbours would be a top priority for Desert Sun. However, some residents did not seem convinced. Some attendees suggested a more long-term and permanent social housing solution would be a better option for the town.  All but one speaker at the public hearing agreed that the location of the shelter was the issue, and a perceived lack of planning. “I cannot comment on a specific security plan because we do not have a specific location where the shelter is going to be located at. We’re talking about possibly applying for a permit for using the United Church tonight,” Tarr said. “How it works with anything is that you start with a framework, it’s like drawing a picture and you start colouring it in. We don’t have all the answers, I don’t have all the specific details that you think we should and might have because I’m only one person and this shelter is not going to be run by myself.” The advisory committee would have members of Interior Health, the school district and the RCMP, Tarr said, and they would decide specific details. “The first step when you’re going to do anything is to possibly find a location. So that is what we are in the process of doing we’re exploring is this a good location?” Tarr said. “I read a comment just now that I don’t have any empathy for the neighbours who live around the United Church, that’s not true. I never said that I’m not empathic to them. I don’t consider their rights to be any less than anyone else’s. That’s what we are doing tonight is exploring if this is a good location for this shelter or not. And it’s up to the town, not myself, to decide if this is a good location or not.” “I work with vulnerable people myself. I definitely don’t want anybody living outside and I hate to think that people are,” said one area resident. “We’d like to help but we have big, big concerns about this being in our neighbourhood. We just can’t voice that enough.” There was one resident who spoke in favour of the location, United Church member John Chapman. “When I go downtown and I see people around or walk the river banks and I see them out in the cold. It really tears at me when I’m sitting in my cozy home and know that people are out there in cold I don’t want to be outside in for half a minute and they’re having to go through this — and in many cases it’s no fault of their own,” Chapman said. “I’m talking about the people for whatever reason are not able to cope financially and they need help. I think a lot of preparation and thought has been put into this plan so far. It seems the only concern is the location. However, if there is no other location to be found we must move on this and trust the assurances that Marieze and Desert Sun are giving us.” Town of Oliver CAO Cathy Cowan said the town is still searching for other possible locations.  The town received roughly 20 survey submissions and over half had concerns about the proposal, according to Randy Houle, director of development services for the Town of Oliver. Submissions can still be made to council, with a deadline of Dec. 9.Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Times-Chronicle

  • Local Lions club donates over 20 boxes of food to 4Cs Food Bank

    The shelves at the Haliburton 4Cs Food Bank will be fully stocked through to February thanks to the Haliburton & District Lions Club.  The local service group delivered more than 20 boxes of food to the food bank on Monday, Nov. 30. The haul was the result of a successful second-annual reverse advent calendar event, held throughout November. For each day of the month, participants were encouraged to pack away a specific item into a box, steadily building up inventory until they had 30 items inside.  Around 20 people from across the community participated, helping to donate items such as cereal, peanut butter, Kraft dinner, rice, sugar and a wide collection of tinned items to the food bank. Lions Club member Sharen Wilson Carr took the lead in organizing the event once again this year, and was particularly excited by the community involvement this time around.  “This is just our second year with this event, having started in 2019. Last year we just gathered food amongst Lions club members and donated it,” Wilson Carr said. “This year, we thought it might be a good idea, with everything going on in the world right now with COVID-19, to open it up to the community so they could give, and be a part of something. We’ve all been so limited this year with what we can do.” The Lions club invited those who participated in the program to attend the Haliburton 4Cs Food Bank facility, located at 33 York St in town, to help hand over the collection. “There were a number of people from the community there – probably more than 20. We had significant community involvement this year, I was absolutely delighted with the turnout,” Wilson Carr stated. The idea for the reverse advent calendar format came from a fellow Lions club member, who saw how successful it had been in another community. Being that one of the organization’s main pillars of service is trying to reduce hunger in the Haliburton community, moving forward with the event seemed like a no-brainer, Wilson Carr said.  The food will be stored for the next month, and offered up to the community starting in January. Throughout December, the 4Cs Food Bank provides food vouchers to clients in need, avoiding the need for local residents to visit the facility over the busy festive period.  The food bank, officially recognized as the Christian Community Concern Centre Food Bank, has been helping local families for decades. It was launched 1979 by the ministers of the Anglican, United, Baptist and Full Gospel Lighthouse churches. The operation ran without a recognized home for six years before Dysart council offered up the Drag River municipal building in 1985. Services would expand at that site to include the Lily Ann Thrift Shop, which sold second-hand clothing to help provide more income to purchase food. It moved to its current location in 2005.  Following the success of the first two years of the reverse advent calendar event, Wilson Carr promised the Lions club would “absolutely” take on the responsibility of organizing the event again in 2021. Mike Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo

  • Le Chic-Chac investit 1,2 millions pour transformer l’église de Murdochville

    Le virage récréo-touristique de Murdochville passe à la deuxième vitesse. Le Chic-Chac investit 1,2 millions afin de transformer l’église du village en un espace qui accueillera notamment un restaurant-bar de 160 places et une salle de spectacle pouvant recevoir 400 spectateurs.  Même s’ils n’ont acquis l’église que cet été, les propriétaires du Chic-Chac de Murdochville couvrent depuis plusieurs années le souhait d’en faire le «quartier général» de leurs opérations. En plein cœur des Chic-Chocs, la petite ville minière de Murdochville rêve de devenir un incontournable du tourisme hivernal gaspésien, et l’annonce de mercredi «va absolument en ce sens», rapporte le responsable du marketing, Félix Rioux, qui soutient que l’installation sera tout aussi pertinente l’été que l’hiver. Avec l’aide de la firme montréalaise Lemay architecture, le Chic-Chac investira 1,2 million dans son projet de réfection et de changement de vocation pour l’église de Murdochville, où le temps a laissé sa marque. Vendue à l’organisation touristique en septembre dernier, l’église sera réaménagée en un restaurant-bar de 160 places et une salle de spectacle pouvant recevoir jusqu’à 400 spectateurs, hors COVID. «On veut créer une destination tout en redonnant à la communauté. On croit qu’une salle de spectacle et un endroit pour aller prendre un verre et une bonne bouffe sont une bonne façon de le faire», note M. Rioux. Préserver le cachet et l’histoire Malgré les importants travaux à venir, le Chic-Chac compte conserver l’esprit de l’église, fortement liée à l’histoire de la petite communauté isolée. «Nous allons travailler avec sensibilité, en priorisant le lien social de l’église avec la population», écrit le «créateur» responsable du projet, Simon Lemay. «Ce projet s’inscrit dans une logique durable, grâce à une restauration visant à mettre en valeur les composantes d’origine du bâtiment», ajoute-t-il.  La première phase des travaux se concentrera sur l’intérieur de la bâtisse ainsi que sur les parties où des réparations sont urgentes, comme la toiture. L’extérieur de bâtiment sera ensuite rénové, avec une attention particulière sur l’utilisation du bois, établissant « un dialogue avec les pentes de ski du mont Miller et le reste du territoire». Une terrasse et de grandes fenêtres seront aussi ajoutées à la structure. On estime que le «quartier général» devrait être opérationnel «dès l’hiver 2021», mais que les travaux ne seront pas finaux. «La priorité, c’est la restauration pour cet hiver», conclut le directeur marketing du Chic-Chac. Simon Carmichael, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Soleil

  • Why vaccinating Quebec's remote First Nations communities presents a delicate challenge

    Remote northern communities can be found near the top of the Quebec government's list of vaccination priorities, just behind CHSLDs, health-care workers, and seniors' homes.There are excellent reasons for that: vulnerable elderly people and a high prevalence of chronic illness, scant health-care resources, and a system that is more easily overwhelmed. But the challenges are also many.For one thing, getting a supply of stable vaccine to some areas that are accessible only by air, and then getting people to the vaccination location, requires plenty of advance planning. That's why public health officials in Nunavik, which along with the James Bay region has been circled as a specific priority area by the provincial committee that established the criteria for the rollout, aren't expecting any vaccines in their region before the New Year."We want to protect the population from COVID-19 as soon as possible. At the same time we want to ... be sure it's done in partnership with the population and not imposed," said Dr. Marie Rochette, the chief public health officer for Nunavik. "Our challenge is to go fast but at the same time to take the time to do things well."Nunavik has been logging one or two new cases every two weeks, Rochette said, and health officials would like to keep it that way. The province has already announced rapid testing for northern-bound travelers in the coming weeks.'We can't ignore the trauma from the past'Buy-in from the local population is also important, according to Marjolaine Sioui, the executive director of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission."We can't ignore trauma from the past," she said. "When some of our people went to residential schools and at the time the First Nations were used  ... that's a reality. They were used to test drugs or test some vitamins and stuff like that. So for them, it stayed with them."The Quebec and federal governments have been laying the groundwork with organizations like Sioui's and Indigenous leaders in remote communities for some time, but the communications initiative that will precede vaccination is still being finalized.It will involve translating awareness campaigns into multiple languages, and recording radio ads. And they'll need to be tailored to specific places."In some communities, people are feeling some fear toward the vaccine," Sioui said. "In other communities they say, wow ... I have more elderly than the average. So they really want to get the vaccine to be protected ... you know, 'our elders also are more at risk'. And elders are our knowledge keepers, our language keepers."Why it makes sense to wait a few weeksRochette calls the COVID-19 vaccination campaign "maybe the most complex vaccination program we have seen in Canada so far." One of the reasons is the first vaccines to be approved, like the Pfizer-BioNTech formulation that won federal approval on Wednesday, can be finicky to handle. The vaccine must be kept "super-frozen" in a freezer at –80 C to –60 C or in a thermal container at –90 C to –60 C and is only stable for five days once it has been thawed."It's not suitable, for the first doses, to use it in remote regions," said Rochette.Nunavik will, of course, find ways to make do with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine if no other candidates are available, but, in any case, it will take time to mass the human resources — always in short supply in the north —for a large-scale campaign."We will need extra human resources," Rochette said. "That's why we have already put in place a group to see who will be able to help for this vaccine, how we will organize all of this. We want to take the time needed to be sure we are quite well organized."

  • The Latest: Austin reveres idea of civilian military control

    WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local): 2:15 p.m. Lloyd Austin, the retired Army general whom President-elect Joe Biden picked to be secretary of defence, says he reveres the principle of civilian control of the military. Austin was speaking after Biden introduced him Wednesday as his nominee. Biden urged Congress to waive a legal requirement that a secretary of defence be out of military service at least seven years before taking office. Austin retired four years ago after 41 years in the Army. Austin says he understands the need for civilian control of the military and sees himself as a civilian, not as a general. He said that if confirmed by the Senate, he will surround himself in the Pentagon with civilian officials and advisers to ensure accountability. ___ HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE: Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump’s litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud. Read more: — Former teachers union chief vying for education secretary — Supreme Court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case — Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief — AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA — New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief ___ HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON: 2:10 p.m. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Defence Department says he’s aware of the historical moment that would come with his confirmation. Retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that a man from his own hometown of Thomasville, Georgia, became the first Black graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Austin, who would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate, said that man and others, including the Tuskegee Airmen and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, “paved the way for me and countless others” to be part of the U.S. military. Austin would need a congressional waiver to hold the position since he’s been out of the military less than the seven years required by law. ___ 2:05 p.m. President-elect Joe Biden says he is asking Congress for a waiver to allow for the confirmation of retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin as secretary of defence because the moment calls for it. Biden said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that he “would not be asking for this exemption if I did not believe this moment in our history didn’t call for it. It does call for it.” If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon and would need to obtain a congressional waiver to serve as defence secretary. Congress intended civilian control of the military when it created the position of secretary of defence in 1947 and prohibited a recently retired military officer from holding the position. Austin retired in 2016. Biden said there is “no doubt” in his mind that Austin will “honour, respect and on a day-to-day basis breathe life into the preeminent principle of civilian leadership over military matters in our nation.” The Associated Press

  • Canadians invited to be part of solution in effective handling of radioactive waste

    While Canada has an existing framework to ensure the safety of nuclear energy, a long-term management solution for radioactive waste is lacking. On November 16, Seamus O’Regan, minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) launched an inclusive engagement process to modernize Canada’s radioactive waste policy. Minister O’Regan has also asked the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to lead a dialogue to develop an integrated strategy for Canada’s radioactive waste.  The NWMO is a not-for-profit organization that was created under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act in 2002 and its mandate has been to develop a long-term management plan for used nuclear fuel. In November 2020, NRCAN asked NWMO to lead the development of an integrated strategy for all of Canada’s radioactive waste. “What that means is that we are going to be consulting widely with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, civil society organizations and taking all of those inputs as well as looking at what is being done in other countries to develop long term management plan options for all of Canada’s radioactive waste,” said Karine Glenn, strategic projects director with NWMO. “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. We’re going to focus on where there are gaps.” There is already a plan for used nuclear fuel, said Ms. Glenn. “We’re going to acknowledge that plan as part of the strategy and not start that process again. The minister was very clear that this is not meant to replace existing solutions or existing facilities. There is other waste in Canada that also has existing disposal facilities and I’ll mention uranium mine and mill waste. That waste is already being disposed of at facilities at or near where it’s being generated. Those solutions are already going to be acknowledged as part of our plan, but the real focus is going to be on all of Canada’s intermediate level waste and some of Canada’s low level waste, which doesn’t have solutions yet.” NWMO’s scope is the waste, regardless of how that waste is generated, and it will be responsible for the long-term management of that waste, which is all classified as either low level, intermediate level or high level waste. Whether it comes from the production of medical isotopes, the production of nuclear power from traditional nuclear plants or from small modular reactors in the future, waste disposal options will focus on its classification. “What’s important, regardless of whether or not there will be future applications of nuclear, we need to deal with the waste,” she said.  Ms. Glenn said that all the waste is currently being stored in a safe manner that is regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. “All the waste is currently handled in a safe manner but most of that waste doesn’t have a long term plan, by which I mean most of the facilities are temporary or interim storage so they’re not meant to last 500 years or 1,000 years. That’s what this project is about. It’s about coming up with options that will deal with the waste for as long as it remains hazardous to people and the environment. It’s being managed; the low and intermediate level waste from the power plants is being managed at facilities located next to the plants.” Most radioactive waste that exists in Canada (98 percent of the volume) is classified as low level waste. This mostly consists of gloves, mop heads and personal protective equipment that was generated as part of the day to day operations of facilities. Most of the high-level waste in Canada is spent fuel. This is engagement rather than consultation under the law, said Ms. Glenn, and NWMO does not have a predetermined engagement plan because they want to work with all the communities. The focus will be on nuclear host communities as well as Indigenous communities that are located near those facilities where the waste is located today, as well as communities that are part of the NWMO siting process for adaptive phase management. “What we want to do is actually work with those communities to find out what would be the best ways to engage with them and create activities and engagement opportunities that will suit the needs of those communities as well as fulfill our purpose of getting that engagement done,” she said. While virtual engagement will be utilized as much as possible due to COVID-19, if there are communities where it is possible to have some in-person meetings then it will be considered as an option. “Our engagement extends into the summer of 2021, so obviously any activity we put forward will respect public health guidelines.” A public symposium in the first quarter of 2021 will kick off the engagement process; this will be followed by individual community session. An online survey is also planned. “We don’t have a set date for submission of our strategy recommendations to the minister; however, the strategy is a companion piece to the policy review that NRCAN has undertaken, modernizing Canada’s radioactive waste framework policy,” said Ms. Glenn.  NRCAN plans on completing its engagement on that by the end of March 2021 and then submitting its revised policy to the government in the fall of 2021. NWMO cannot complete its work on the strategy piece until the policy is complete as whatever is in the strategy must align with the policy. NWMO hopes to submit its strategy recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources by the end of 2021. It will be up to the minister to decide on whether or not the strategy will be implemented in full or in part and what recommendations he will move forward. “It’s really important that we would like to get all voices at the table,” Ms. Glenn said. “This isn’t a debate on whether or not we proceed with nuclear energy. It’s taking charge of the waste and ensuring that we manage that waste in a safe manner over the long term and all voices are really important for that conversation. We don’t have a predetermined outcome. It’s a little bit different from some of the waste projects that have occurred in the past. We’re not coming to people with a solution and asking them for comments on the solution. We’re actually asking them to help build that solution together. I think it’s really important that interested Canadians, Indigenous peoples and communities really participate in this dialogue.” This is a first step, she said. There will be opportunities later on for further dialogue because they are not siting any of those facilities at this time. “Our engagement will be about what kind of facilities we should be building, how many we should be building and who should be responsible for operating them over the long term rather than where we should be putting them at this point in time.” Nuclear power is expected to play a significant role in helping Canada meet its commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country and around the world. “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority when it comes to nuclear energy,” said Minister O’Regan. “The views of Canadians and the best science will direct us as we build our net-zero future.” Canadians can participate in the policy review engagement process by visiting radwastereview.ca. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

    TORONTO — Canopy Growth Corp. will cease operations at five facilities across the country and lay off more than 200 workers — the latest in a series of dramatic cuts the cannabis company and several others have made this year.Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy said Wednesday that it will end operations at sites in St. John’s, Fredericton, Edmonton, Bowmanville, Ont. and at an outdoor grow facility in Saskatchewan. The closures will impact 220 employees, but save the company between $150 million and $200 million and accelerate its path to profitability, Canopy chief executive David Klein said in a release.“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right one," he said. "I want to thank all of the employees impacted by this decision for their efforts in helping build Canopy Growth.”Canopy's cuts have come in a year in which many cannabis companies, including competitors Aurora Inc. and Tilray Inc., have announced mass layoffs, facility closures and multimillion-dollar writedowns.The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated matters by causing the temporary closure of cannabis stores in virus hot spots and forcing companies to shell out for masks, hand sanitizer, Plexiglas barriers and other protective measures.Amid the pandemic, Klein took a dive into Canopy's finances and rethought its first-to-every-market strategy.He laid off at least 800 staff by May, and made additional cuts throughout the summer and fall.He also announced the company would take up to $800 million in writedowns, a total he added to on Wednesday when he said Canopy will record pre-tax charges of between $350 million and $400 million in the third and fourth quarters of its fiscal 2021.The new cuts will impact about 17 per cent of the company's enclosed facilities in Canada and 100 per cent of its outdoor sites, which can produce cannabis at much lower prices than indoor ones.Canopy first got into outdoor growing last year with a test crop in Saskatchewan, but returned to the method this year with hopes of using its crop on edibles, cannabis beverages and vaporizer pens.Adam Greenblatt, a former senior communications adviser with Canopy, previously extolled the virtues of outdoor growing, saying it slashes electricity bills and reduces labour costs.With the Saskatchewan site closing, Klein said, "We are confident that our remaining sites will be able to produce the quantity and quality of cannabis required to meet current and future demand."His remarks pushed Canopy's stock down 4.6 per cent or $1.71 to reach $35.18 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.Earlier this year, competitor Aurora also ceased operations at about six facilities in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec and cut at least 1,200 workers.Tilray shed at least 10 per cent of its workforce and Sundial Growers and Zenabis Global Inc. also faced reductions.The cuts have come as Canada is still grappling with how to eliminate the illicit market and companies are trying to entice reluctant consumers and build loyalty with new categories of edibles like beverages. But just as Canopy was announcing its cuts, its global head of beverages posted on LinkedIn that he is leaving the company and heading to Google Canada's marketing team.Andrew Rapsey wrote, "I'm incredibly grateful for the teammates at Canopy Growth Corporation and excited to see how the drinks business evolves in the next six to 12 months."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED, TSX:ACB)Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

  • Three Oaks wants INKED to raise awareness

    Three Oaks Foundation has announced that registration for the second annual INKED for Three Oaks tattooing fundraiser is now available. Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations, affecting women of all backgrounds across the globe. As the COVID-19 Pandemic persists into the colder months, reports from the frontlines have shown an alarming increase in violence against women and girls. INKED for Three Oaks aims to bring awareness to the Three Oaks shelter and services as well as violence against women. This fundraiser is a commitment to the promotion of equality and the end of violence against women and children in the Quinte community. The tattooing fundraiser is a community effort designed in an effort to make up for the shelter’s shortfall in government funding. During the first annual INKED for Three Oaks event in November of 2019, over 100 individuals participated and the fundraiser raised a total of $16,000. The 2021 INKED for Three Oaks fundraising event has been organized in collaboration and partnership with East Coast Tattoos, Justapinch, Lonewolf and Picton Tattoo Club. INKED for Three Oaks is set to run from Monday, January 18th to Friday, January 22nd. All local tattoo shops are currently following Public Health guidelines in respect to COVID-19 and will continue to do so in the new year.Virginia Clinton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Intelligencer

  • Whitecap strikes deal to add TORC Oil & Gas to grow production to 100,000 boe/d

    Calgary-based Whitecap Resources Inc. is cementing its position as a consolidator of conventional oil and gas producers in Western Canada with a friendly $550-million all-stock deal to buy rival TORC Oil & Gas Ltd."This strong-on-strong combination will create one of the largest pure-play Canadian conventional light oil producers and the ninth largest publicly traded oil and gas company in Canada," said Whitecap CEO Grant Fagerheim on a Wednesday conference call to discuss the deal."The enhanced size and scale … will allow us to more effectively navigate commodity price volatility through a significantly enhanced free funds flow profile. We are expecting an improving commodity price environment over the next 12 months."Shares in both companies soared on Wednesday as analysts applauded the deal, with Whitecap gaining as much as 61 cents or 14 per cent at $4.96 and TORC jumping 26 cents or 10 per cent to as much as $2.85."We see the transaction as a strategic home run," said Desjardins analyst Chris MacCulloch in a report."This is exactly the type of M&A we think investors are looking for," chimed in analysts from Tudor Pickering & Holt.The merger of the two companies comes as Whitecap awaits the close of its $155-million all-stock deal to buy private oil and gas producer NAL Resources Ltd. expected in early January.Under the agreement announced after markets closed Tuesday, each TORC share can be exchanged for 0.57 of a Whitecap share, valuing it at $550 million based on closing stock prices Tuesday. Whitecap is to assume TORC's net debt of about $335 million.The deal is expected to close in late February. It must win approval by holders of two-thirds of TORC's shares and a simple majority vote by Whitecap's shareholders.Whitecap said it will increase its monthly dividend by six per cent to 1.508 cents per share after the acquisition closes.The deal is attractive because of the companies' geographically overlapping major assets in southeast Saskatchewan and central Alberta, including some jointly held production units, permitting the potential for $15 million in administrative and cost synergies in the first year, said Fagerheim on the call.In response to a question, he said some TORC assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan that don't fit as well in the portfolio may be sold.Whitecap says its average production will be about 82,000 boe/d with a capital budget of about $260 million if the NAL deal is closed, but it will grow to about 100,000 boe/d and a budget of about $290 million if the TORC acquisition is completed.Whitecap said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has committed to vote its TORC shares in favour of the transaction.Desjardins' MacCulloch pointed out CPPIB stands to own about six per cent of Whitecap if the deal is completed, while NAL owner Manulife Financial Corp. will end up with about 10 per cent of the shares.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:WCP, TSX:TOG)Dan Healing, The Canadian Press

  • Appointment of new VOA chief raises fears for US broadcaster

    WASHINGTON — The appointment on Wednesday of a new director of Voice of America has raised new concerns about the direction of the government’s flagship international broadcaster as President Donald Trump’s term winds down.The announcement that Trump’s handpicked head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media has replaced the VOA chief with Robert Reilly, a conservative critic of its programming, has caused alarm among staffers and in Congress.Although USAGM chief Michael Pack had the right to replace VOA’S temporary leader with his own choice, agency personnel and congressional staffers said the timing, less than two months before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, was suspicious. They fear that Pack is trying to box Biden in by appointing loyalists he will have difficulty removing.Biden and his team have pledged a full review of Pack’s actions and could replace him shortly after inauguration. Democrats and some Republicans have accused Pack of trying to turn VOA and its sister networks into pro-Trump propaganda outlets and he is under a court order not to terminate employees that he has suspended since taking over the operation in June.Pack announced Wednesday he had chosen Reilly, a former U.S. diplomat, to replace Elez Biberaj, a 40-year veteran of the service who had been serving as its acting director since the previous leadership resigned in protest when Pack took office. Biberaj has not been fired and will return to his previous role as VOA's director for Eurasia.Reilly “has dedicated his career to – and, indeed, succeeded in – promoting the national interest and advancing U.S. foreign policy," Pack said in a statement. "His respect for and profound knowledge of the legacy and traditions of VOA combined with a clear understanding of the network’s charter will ensure that America’s exceptional experience is shared effectively with the world.”However, Reilly's views on the nature of U.S. government-funded international broadcasting, as well as previous comments about the gay and lesbian community, have drawn criticism from public diplomacy experts. In his writings, Reilly has suggested that VOA focus more on promoting U.S. policies and less on providing independent news to global audiences as required by the agency's charter.“Michael Pack should be packing up his office, not packing the leadership of U.S. broadcasting entities with right-wing ideologues and bigots,” said Rep. Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.“The idea that he’s been given the reins of an institution with the history and legacy of VOA is a disgrace and an embarrassment,” said Engel, who lost his bid for reelection and will be leaving Congress in January. “VOA journalists shouldn’t have to endure the reputational harm of having to work for someone with views so backward and out of step with American values.”Pack, a conservative filmmaker, Trump ally and onetime associate of former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon, has made no secret of his intent to shake up the agency since he became CEO of USAGM after a long confirmation battle in the Senate that finally ended after Trump and his allies launched a series of attacks on VOA and demanded new leadership.Pack has removed numerous senior officials from their posts, including a handful of senior executives, but was barred last month by a federal judge from firing them. Last week, congressional aides expressed concerns that Pack was trying to terminate those officials in violation of the court order, although no action appears to have been taken.USAGM declined to comment on those possible moves, which, according to staffers and congressional aides, have been discussed internally before new regulations limiting Pack's powers as chief executive officer take effect with the expected passage of a defence spending bill that includes provisions related to VOA and its affiliates.The court order stems from a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in October by five USAGM executives who had been fired or suspended. They accused Pack and his senior advisers of violating the “statutory firewall” intended to protect the news organizations from political interference.After the suit was filed, Pack announced that he had rescinded the “firewall rule” issued by USAGM's predecessor, the Broadcasting Board of Governors.VOA was founded during World War II and its congressional charter requires it to present independent news and information to international audiences.Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

  • Annual ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Poems Gets Pandemic Twists

    Three MPs offered colleagues some laughs in following a traditional of writing and sharing their own political renditions of a Christmas classic.

  • Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine; here's what we know about it

    Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, paving the way for a rollout plan that could start in the coming weeks.Canada is set to receive 249,000 doses of the drug from the the U.S. pharmaceutical giant and its German partner by the end of the month and four million total doses — enough to vaccinate two million people — by March. Here's what we know about Pfizer's product, and how it compares to two other leading vaccine candidates:HOW DOES THE VACCINE WORK?Pfizer developed its vaccine with a novel technique of using messenger RNA (mRNA), which essentially teaches our cells how to make the coronavirus's spike protein and trigger an immune response if we become infected with the virus in the future.Pfizer's vaccine uses a synthetically-produced mRNA that's packaged in a fat, or lipid, coating. When injected into the arm muscle, the lipid hooks onto cells and dumps the mRNA there. It's then translated into protein to make the antibody. Another leading vaccine candidate from Moderna also uses mRNA. One from AstraZeneca uses a non-replicating viral vector — a virus that has been stripped of its genetic material and replaced with the spike protein gene of the coronavirus. That viral vector makes an mRNA molecule, and from there the protein and antibodies.HOW EFFECTIVE IS IT?Pfizer's vaccine is 95 per cent effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection beginning one week after the second dose, and Health Canada specifies on its website that people may not be protected against COVID-19 until at least seven days after the second dose.The efficacy rate is based on studies in about 44,000 participants. AstraZeneca says its vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective when a half dose was followed by a full dose a month later. Another method, where two full doses were distributed a month apart, showed to be 62 per cent effective.Moderna's preliminary data showed a 94.5 per cent efficacy.What's not known is how long immunity lasts with any of the leading vaccine candidates.WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS?Health Canada says the side effects from Pfizer's clinical trials were found to be "mild or moderate" and included things like pain at the site of injection, body chills and feeling tired and feverish.The organization says those are common side effects of many vaccines, and "do not pose a risk to health.""As with all vaccines, there’s a chance that there will be a serious side effect, but these are rare," the website says. "A serious side effect might be something like an allergic reaction."Moderna and AstraZeneca recorded similar side effects from their clinical trials.Britain's medical regulator, meanwhile, warned Wednesday that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't receive Pfizer's vaccine. Britain began its COVID vaccination program on Tuesday and investigators are looking into whether two reactions were linked to the shot.WHAT ARE THE HURDLES FACING DISTRIBUTION?Pfizer's vaccine, like Moderna's and AstraZeneca's, requires two doses injected roughly three weeks apart.Tracking will become particularly important with a two-dose vaccine, to make sure people are going back to their doctor or pharmacy to get their second dose, and to ensure they're receiving the right vaccine if more than one option is available. Storage could also prove problematic with Pfizer's product, which requires ultra-low freezers that can keep it at minus 70 C until a short time before it's injected. Moderna's needs a temperature around minus 20 C – about the same as a regular freezer.Pfizer and Moderna need cooler temperatures for their vaccines because of the instability of the mRNA. AstraZeneca's vaccine, meanwhile, can be stored in a fridge.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press

  • Turkey's Erdogan brushes off EU sanctions threat

    ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off possible European Union sanctions against Turkey on Wednesday, saying they would not affect his country.Speaking to reporters before departing for a visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan also accused the EU of acting “dishonestly” toward Turkey and of failing to keep its promises.Erdogan’s comments came ahead of a meeting in Brussels where EU leaders are scheduled to address Turkey’s missions to explore gas reserves in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus, and could decide to impose sanctions on Turkey.“Any decision to impose sanctions against Turkey won’t be of great concern to Turkey,” Erdogan told reporters.At a summit in October, European leaders warned Turkey to withdraw its energy research ships or face punitive measures.Late last month, the Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis returned to port, as it had done before October’s EU meeting. However, another research ship, the Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, remains off Cyprus’ southwestern coast.Erdogan vowed to continue to defend the rights of Turkey and those of Turkish Cypriots on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus and said there were a number of “honest” EU leaders who oppose sanctioning Turkey. He did not name the countries.Ibrahim Kalin, a top adviser and spokesman for Erdogan, called on the EU to avoid using “the language of sanctions and threats.”“Sanctions will never work, they will have the reverse effect,” he told a video-conference. “We want to have a positive agenda, we want to turn a new page with the EU.”Tensions between NATO allies Turkey and Greece escalated over the summer with a military build-up after Turkey sent Oruc Reis, escorted by navy frigates, into disputed waters. The move prompted Greece to also send its warships, and both countries conducted military exercises to assert their claims.Turkey says it is standing up for its energy rights, as well as those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots, while Athens and Nicosia call Turkey’s actions an illegal incursion into areas where they have exclusive offshore exploitation rights.Meanwhile, Erdogan described U.S. threats of sanctions toward Turkey over its decision to purchase a Russian-made air defence system as “unbefitting” and said he hoped to discuss the issue with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.“I know Biden very well... In fact, he is someone who has visited me at my home,” Erdogan said. “We find the steps that they have taken or the statements made concerning our weapons purchases to be unbefitting. We will sit and talk with Biden after he takes up his duties.”The purchase of the Russian S-400 system has already seen NATO-member Turkey kicked out of the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter program.NATO has said that the Russian system poses a threat to the military alliance and particularly endangers the technical secrets of the F-35.Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

  • Dennis Oland settles court dispute with estranged wife

    Dennis Oland and his estranged wife Lisa Andrik-Oland have reached a settlement in a family court dispute, according to court records.Andrik-Oland launched legal action in June under the Marital Property Act and Family Services Act.She was seeking an interim order to prevent Oland from selling the family home in Rothesay — which featured prominently in the Crown's alleged motive at his murder trials in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father — to preserve her marital interest in the home and three adjacent properties, pending a final determination in the matter.Combined, the four parcels, which cover just over two hectares, are assessed by Service New Brunswick to be worth $732,800.Andrik-Oland was also seeking a freezing of family assets, ownership of the house and its contents, spousal support, an equal division of marital property and debt, as well as a restraining order.A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10, but it was removed from the docket. No date or details are provided on the out-of-court settlement.Oland's lawyer Tracy Peters could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.Oland family lawyer Bill Teed also could not immediately be reached.Andrik-Oland is listed as self-represented on the matter.The couple had reached an interim agreement shortly after Andrik-Oland filed her application. This occurred after she was granted an emergency intervention order under the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act.There is a publication ban on the evidence Andrik-Oland presented to obtain the emergency order.CBC News and Brunswick News are seeking to have the publication ban lifted. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.Under the act, emergency intervention orders can be granted if a designated authority determines "on a balance of probabilities that intimate partner violence has occurred or is likely to occur, and the seriousness and urgency of the situation warrant the making of the order."Chief Justice Tracey DeWare reviewed the emergency order the day after it was issued and ruled there was insufficient evidence to confirm the order without holding a hearing.The hearing did not proceed, however, because the parties jointly requested that the emergency order be set aside as part of the interim agreement on the family court dispute.That interim agreement gave Andrik-Oland exclusive possession of the home and its contents and prohibited the couple from contacting each other directly.According to a sworn affidavit filed by Andrik-Oland, Oland moved out on Feb. 17 and announced March 23 they were separating after a decade of marriage.He "told me that we have no money and that everything we owned will be sold," she said, including the home at 58 Gondola Point Rd., which has been listed solely in his name since before they were married.The property assessment for 2021 is $509,900."The respondent has had significant means during our marriage, although media reports suggested otherwise," wrote Andrik-Oland.Oland reports "very little income," but is a director of "at least two corporations with significant holdings," she said.'Lost everything'Andrik-Oland alleged she "lost everything" during their marriage, including income, property and investments.She also incurred debt for Oland and can no longer afford groceries, gas or medical treatments, according to the court documents. "Following his departure, [Oland] told me to go speak to a trustee in bankruptcy.""I am concerned that [Oland] will make arrangement concerning these properties without my knowledge or consent."Oland had signed a listing agreement with a realtor, she said, and allegedly removed items from the home without her consent.None of the allegations have been proven in court.During Oland's divorce from his first wife in 2008-2009, his multimillionaire father Richard, lent him more than $500,000 to ensure he didn't lose the home, which has been in the Oland family for more than 70 years.Oland bounced two interest payments of $1,666.67 to his father, including one the day before he was killed, which the Crown had alleged was part of the motive for murder.Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.His son was the last known person to have seen him alive during a visit to his office the night before. No weapon was ever found.A jury found Oland guilty of second-degree murder in 2015, but he was acquitted following his murder retrial by judge alone last year.

  • Young farmers in B.C. hope new funding will grow their ranks

    It’s tough breaking into the industry for new farmers, but recently announced funding in B.C. could make it easier. The provincial government's new Small Farm Business Acceleration Pilot Program will offer up to $800,000 to new small-scale farmers for business plan coaching and cost-shared funding for commercial farm infrastructure and equipment.  Through the program, individual farm businesses — which must have an annual gross revenue of less than $60,000 in the last two years — can receive a maximum of $17,500. Sara Dent, the executive director and co-founder of the Young Agrarians, a network for young and new ecological farmers across the country, says her organization views the B.C. government's new pilot program as a needed investment. “It basically means that government is willing to invest in startup, especially at a time where we have market failure conditions for agriculture, where the cost of land and production exceed, generally, what farmers can make farming the land,” she said. Dent points to the low number of people becoming farmers as something she hopes to see shift as a result of initiatives like the pilot program. B.C. lost about 3,000 farmers between 2011 and 2016, according to the provincial government, and only nine per cent of the province's farmers are under the age of 35.  Yuko Suda, owner of Brave Child Farm in Surrey, has experienced the difficulties of being a new farmer first-hand. She started her small-scale operation, which focuses on Asian vegetable production, three years ago. Like almost two-thirds of farmers in the country, Suda doesn’t come from a farming background and had to start from scratch. She says having financial help when starting up would have made a big difference in how much food her farm was able to grow. “I think we could have increased production quite dramatically because we would have the right equipment right off the bat. But the first year ... we went with a cheap (greenhouse) tunnel. And it still works. And I suppose some people will say, ‘Well, that's how you run a business,’” she said. “But given that food is not a profitable business, having the right equipment right off the bat, I think, is huge.” The government says the program’s goal is to help build a stronger food economy following the pandemic and that the number of applicants is expected to exceed available funds. The program is open to applicants until Dec. 15. “During COVID-19, we have seen the incredible importance of having a strong local food economy to put food on the table and keep people working,” said Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Minister Lana Popham in a press release. “B.C.’s farmers and food producers have stepped up to the challenges of COVID-19, and we are working with them to put us on the path to a strong recovery with investments in new and improved programs that will feed people and strengthen our economy.” Dent sees the program as a stark contrast to where agricultural funding has gone thus far. She says economic support for agriculture at the federal and provincial level has historically gone to medium or large-scale farms. B.C. is also behind other provinces in offering support — Quebec has a similar program that has been around for years, offering $10,000 to $50,000 in funding for young producers. Ultimately, Dent says young farmers being successful could mean a chain reaction — the start of new farms being able to transition to new generations. She adds that a program like this being offered annually could be a good start. “I think what we really need is a renaissance and people growing food and reconnecting to their food and their food supply as a way to have healthier lives,” she said. “I really think food is the kind of vehicle for change in the world.” Cloe Logan / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada’s National ObserverCloe Logan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer

  • Man charged with five counts of murder in connection to fatal 2019 northwestern fire

    KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG FIRST NATION, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a fatal house fire more than a year ago which killed five people. In a news release issued by OPP on Wednesday, Dec. 9, police announced the arrest of Archie Gilbert McKay of Kitchenuhmaykoosib (K.I) First Nation and charged him with five counts of first-degree murder.  The charges stem from a fatal house fire from May 2, 2019 in the community of K.I First Nation. Police responded to a report of a fire at a local residence on Macheetao Road. A few days later, police announced five bodies had been located and recovered from the home that was destroyed as a result of the fire. A post-mortem examination conducted in Toronto determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation for all victims. The five victims included Geraldine Chapman, 47, Angel McKay, 12, Hailey Chapman, 7, and Shyra Chapman, 6. The accused was arrested on Dec. 8 by OPP and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Kenora. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact OPP.Karen Edwards, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source

  • Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe, companies say

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which assesses medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said hours earlier it had been targeted in a cyberattack. Pfizer and BioNTech said they did not believe any personal data of trial participants had been compromised and EMA "has assured us that the cyber attack will have no impact on the timeline for its review."

  • Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines

    TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East.President Donald Trump's administration has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran's banking sector and its vital oil and gas industry since unilaterally withdrawing the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington. The country is also cut off from the international banking system, making it difficult to transfer payments.“Our people should know that for any action we plan to carry out for importing medicine, vaccines and equipment, we should curse Trump a hundred times," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.He said even simple transactions to purchase medicine from other countries had become extremely difficult and that it can take “weeks” to transfer funds.Rouhani said authorities are nevertheless doing what they can to buy vaccines from abroad, hoping to deliver them to high-risk individuals as soon as possible.Last week, Iran said it is working on its own vaccine, with testing on human patients expected to begin next month. It plans to buy 20 million vaccine doses from abroad, for a population of more than 80 million people.Iran has reported more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus out of more than a million confirmed cases — the worst outbreak in the Middle East.Authorities have been reluctant to impose the kind of lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the region, partly because of concerns it would further exacerbate an already dire economic crisis. The sanctions have contributed to a plunge in the country's currency in recent years that has caused the price of basic goods to soar and wiped out many Iranians' life savings.In a separate development, Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the U.S. ambassador to Yemen, Christopher Henzel, because of his alleged help “in organizing, providing financial and arms support" to the Saudi-led coalition waging war in Yemen against the country's Houthi rebels.Under the measure, which is mainly symbolic, Henzel would be denied an Iranian visa, should he ever apply for one. He is also barred from holding any accounts in Iranian banks and financial institutions and having financial transactions with Iranian entities.On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu, and the Iranian Al-Mustafa International University for alleged recruiting fighters for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard to foment instability in Yemen and in Syria.Iran and the U.S. support opposite sides in Yemen's conflict. In August, Iran imposed similar symbolic sanctions on Richard Goldberg, a hawkish former expert with the White House National Security Council. And in 2017, Iran sanctioned 15 American companies over their alleged support for Israel, terrorism and repression in the region.Nasser Karimi, The Associated Press

  • Yellowknife woman discovers theft from mailboxes on Gitzel Street

    Sophie Hatto was out walking her Olde English Bulldogge around 6:30 this morning when she came around Gitzel Street past the McNiven Place apartments. "I noticed the first set of mailboxes was all popped open and I thought, 'oh my God, how horrible.'" She kept walking and found a second mailbox near Matonabee Street, also popped open, with dropped parcels still on the ground. Hatto is self-isolating in part of the family's house. When she got home, she asked her husband, who's in a different part of the house, to drop off the mail key so she could start checking the mail more regularly. To reach her, he had to walk through the alley. "And that's where he saw all of the parcels that had been opened and all of the garbage all over the ground." Hatto called the RCMP and posted a note on Facebook to warn others. She's since got permission from police to pick up the mail she found, which she intends to distribute to the addressees. "It is a very big disappointment," Hatto said. "People are gonna be missing out on Christmas stuff, and it's already been a rough year for everyone."There's people in the neighbourhood that have little kids and you know, potentially it's been [rough] for them too." Hatto said it's also a good reminder to people to check their mail more frequently.Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call around 8 a.m. this morning regarding an alleged theft of mail in the Gitzel Street area. There are at least three sets of mailboxes that have been vandalized. They said they are investigating and that they have no suspect at this time.The RCMP is reminding citizens that mail theft is a criminal offence, punishable by law."At this time of year, thefts of opportunity are tempting, so the citizens of the Northwest Territories can try to lessen the opportunities. One of these ways is to regularly check your mail, or arrange for the drop off of packages to your home or office where you can receive it directly," said Sgt. Yannick Hamel.