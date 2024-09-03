Crackdown on motorists who park illegally in Kent

The council vowed further action against bad drivers [Getty Images]

People who park illegally in Canterbury are being handed fines as part of a crackdown on poor driving.

The joint operation in the city centre is being carried out by Canterbury City Council and Kent Police.

It aims to address "nuisance parking and poor driving behaviour from moped riders, including fast food delivery vehicles", the local authority said in a statement.

Twenty people have been handed fines.

Cabinet member for enforcement, Connie Nolan, called parking and driving problems a "top concern" for residents and business owners in the cathedral city.

“Anyone who thinks we will lose focus or ease up the pressure is mistaken," she said.

"We know that the public backs us."

Penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued to people who parked on yellow lines, in residents’ bays with no valid permit, and in disabled bays without a Blue Badge on display.

Some PCNs were served to people who parked illegally while picking up takeaways, the council statement said.

Areas that were targeted included Canterbury Lane, Iron Bar Lane, St Peter’s Street, St Peter’s Grove, Tower Way, Black Griffin Lane car park, Tower Way car park and Orange Street car park.

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related stories

Related internet links