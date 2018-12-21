Crackdown on snowmobile 'freeloaders' riding Lab West trails without passes

There are lots of snowmobiles out on the trails in Labrador City, but the White Wolf Snowmobile Club says not everyone is paying their fair share.

"We've got too many freeloaders," said groomer operator Dave Mercer on Thursday.

"We got a lot of people using our trails without passes and it's really hurting the club because fuel is so expensive."

With more than 500 kilometres of trail, upkeep is no small task, but the club says the number of people paying for trail passes has been steadily declining. During the 2012-13 season, there were more than 1,850 passes sold; last season that number was closer to 1,300.

"I would say we've only got about 50 per cent of our users that actually buys passes," said club president Eldon Wheaton.

Everybody's got a Ski-Doo or two or three so these numbers, I don't understand why they're going down. - Jeff Hann

Trail pass fees are a vital part of keeping the trails maintained, as was illustrated at the end of last season when the club's equipment operators agreed to be laid off and replaced with volunteers so the club could afford fuel.

"We could operate our groomers or pay our people [but] we couldn't do both," Wheaton said.

Cracking down

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it will crack down on offenders this season.

Police, working together with conservation and wildlife officers, will enforce laws that require trail users to have passes, and other infractions.

"It's very important that the officers are out, that they're visible," said RNC Insp. Tom Warren.

