Craig Conover Gushes Over Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo's PEOPLE StyleWatch Cover: 'You Fearlessly Lead the Way'

The 'Southern Charm' star praised our fall StyleWatch cover girl for her trendsetting fashion sense and more — read his sweet note!

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Colette Aboussouan Craig Conover gushes over Paige DeSorbo's PEOPLE StyleWatch cover

Craig Conover is head over heels for girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

The pair is arguably one of Bravo’s hottest couples, and even after three years of dating, Conover, 35, doesn't shy away from publicly praising DeSorbo, 31, which he made very clear in PEOPLE’s comment section on Instagram.

DeSorbo covers our StyleWatch 2024 denim issue, expertly modeling some of fall's hottest trends for the exclusive photo shoot, which Conover couldn’t help but gush over.

“I didn’t know you could be this proud of someone. Taking style risks isn’t always easy, but you’ve continued to fearlessly lead the way for our generation setting trends and making things look so cool, comfortable, and easy, all while staying true to yourself. It seems like 3 months after you try something new, it’s everywhere. #3monthslater” he wrote.

In the video, taken on set of her cover shoot in New York City, DeSorbo, rocks a dark jean Acler jacket, burgundy Longchamp trousers and slingback kitten heels with Reut jewelry.

Chatting with PEOPLE StyleWatch, DeSorbo — who was a fashion journalist around the time she got her break on Bravo — opened up about her evolving style, calling her wardrobe “very feminine” which is something fans have quickly caught on to.

“Anytime I hear someone say, ‘That's so Paige,’ it's so girly. It's so cute. It either has a bow, or it's a little set. It's something like Madeline would've worn," she said.

Colette Aboussouan Paige DeSorbo for PEOPLE StyleWatch

While she loves a classic crop top, she’s also become quite a fan of designer labels. And she told PEOPLE that every time she purchases a luxury piece, she justifies her splurges by thinking of passing them down to her unborn daughter.

“Any purchase that I'm like, ‘This is ridiculous,’ I'm [also] like, ‘But when my daughter's in college and she needs a vintage Prada, she's coming to her mom.’ And so for that, I'll buy it,” DeSorbo admitted.

No matter what she’s wearing though, DeSorbo loves a sartorial challenge and just playing around with different outfits. “I approach fashion from a place of fun, not because I want to be the best dressed at every event,” she said.

DeSorbo and Conover first sparked dating rumors while filming season 1 of the Summer House spinoff, Winter House, in February 2021. Their fling would later turn into a relationship during season 6 of Summer House. By September 2021, they were Instagram official. The two have since found a long-distance relationship rhythm that works for them (she lives in New York City, he resides in Charleston).

“He knows TV Paige, but he also knows at-home Paige,” DeSorbo shared in her cover interview. “He gets when I'm silent and when I haven't left my apartment for four days. And he gets that I'm not a mean girl, that I literally need to recharge. I have to be alone. I have to chill out for a second. And he gets that. And I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”



