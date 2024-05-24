Craig Mackinlay to step down days after heroic return to parliament from sepsis battle

Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet, had his limbs amputated after contracting sepsis last year - JORDAN PETTITT/PA

Craig Mackinlay, the Tory MP who lost his arms and legs to sepsis, has announced he will not stand again at the general election.

Mr Mackinlay, the MP for South Thanet, returned to Westminster this week for the first time since his quadruple amputation, receiving a standing ovation and round of applause from his parliamentary colleagues.

He had hoped to phase his return to the Commons over the coming months.

But in a statement issued to GB News on Friday, Mr Mackinlay said it would be “impossible” to seek re-election as he continues his rehabilitation.

Craig Mckinlay spoke in the Commons in an emotional return on Wednesday

He said: “It would be difficult to withstand the rigours of an all-out election campaign, a campaign that I’d always wish to lead from the front.

“Thereafter, upon being re-elected it would be difficult for me to sustain 70 to 80-hour working weeks which were the norm prior to my illness.

“I had hoped to phase my return to the House of Commons over the coming months as my abilities improved. Since leaving in-patient rehabilitation a month ago my life now revolves around various medical appointments.

“I face numerous future operations as a result of the serious sepsis that I suffered which very nearly took my life. I have only just started the prosthetic journey and I have weekly physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions.”

Mr Mackinlay was welcomed back to the chamber by MPs on all sides of the House on Wednesday as they gathered for Prime Minister’s Questions.

In a short speech, he made a number of well-received jokes, quipping that hospital staff mistook Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House, for a funeral director when he visited him in hospital.

He said: “This is an emotional day for me … An apology – I’ve caused the breaking of so many rules today, clapping, I’ve got trainers on because my shoes wouldn’t go over the plastic feet and my jacket wouldn’t go over the bionic arm.

“I want to give some thanks, and first of all to you Mr Speaker for being there for me, for coming to visit. The rest of the hospital thought I must be dreadfully ill because that guy’s got the funeral director in already. You’ve cared for me throughout.

“The other person I’d like to thank is the Prime Minister who’s been with me throughout. He hasn’t advertised it – he’s been to see me multiple times. And to me, that shows the true depth of the character of the Prime Minister.

“I’d like to thank my wife for being with me every single day in hospital. She could only do that because of the support of the rest of the family.”

It was his first visit since he developed sepsis on Sept 28, which turned into a life-changing ordeal. His wife Kati and their four-year-old daughter Olivia were sitting in the public gallery to mark his return to Parliament.

Mr Mackinlay required a quadruple amputation after developing blood clots that left his arms and legs blackened.

His legs were amputated below the knee and his arms below the elbow in a single procedure taking five hours on Dec 1.