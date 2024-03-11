Cranbrook-Kingswood wins state title in triple overtime thriller

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."