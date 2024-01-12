Crash blocks traffic at 132nd and I streets during Friday morning's commute
A crash blocked traffic at 132nd and I streets during Friday morning's commute in Omaha.
(Reuters) -Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings is selling about 20,000 electric vehicles, including Teslas, from its U.S. fleet about two years after a deal with the automaker to offer its vehicles for rent, in another sign that EV demand has cooled. Hertz will instead opt for gas-powered vehicles, it said on Thursday, citing higher expenses related to collision and damage for EVs even though it had aimed to convert 25% of its fleet to electric by 2024 end. CEO Stephen Scherr had last year at the JPMorgan Auto Conference flagged headwinds from higher expenses for its EVs, particularly Teslas.
A United Airlines jet cut short a flight Wednesday and landed in Tampa, Florida, after pilots were alerted about a possible issue with a door, according to an airport spokesperson. Last week, a plug that takes the place of a door on some Boeing Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. An spokesperson for the Tampa airport said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted because a door indicator light turned on.
Police and provincial officials are working to identify a driver whose truck hit the roof of the Massey Tunnel Wednesday evening. Richmond RCMP said in a statement they believe they have identified the truck that struck the tunnel roof, but they are working to identify the driver. The statement said officers reviewed dashcam footage from a witness who was driving directly behind the truck when the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. The truck initially stopped inside the tunnel but then continued
Robert Ferraro, 36, faces at least two years in prison for the crash that killed his fellow officer and friend.
Rough seas inundated a ferry traveling near Washington’s San Juan Islands on Tuesday, January 9, filling the deck housing crew member vehicles with water.Washington State Ferries said the video was filmed by an employee who was helping move the passenger-less vessel to Anacortes, Washington. The waves caused “minimal” damage, Washington State Ferries said.“We sometimes have waves crashing over the bow, but for this to happen, it is very, very rare,” Washington State Ferries said in a comment on the X post.Strong winds lashed Washington’s Puget Sound region on Tuesday, as officials warned ferry passengers of bumpy rides. Credit: Washington State Ferries via Storyful
Five years after the tragic double-decker bus crash that killed three passengers and injured dozens, the City of Ottawa's outside lawyers have paid out more than $23.5 million in claims and are still mediating more . While most of that cost is borne by its insurers, the city is responsible for a $6-million deductible. Twenty cases stemming from the Jan. 11, 2019 tragedy have already been settled, including those brought by the families of Judy Booth, Bruce Thomlinson and Anja Van Beek. They died
Japan's Toyota Motor will in a couple of years globally launch vehicles with solid-state batteries that charge faster and last longer, an executive said on Thursday at an investment summit in India. Solid-state batteries promise to dramatically improve the driving range of electric vehicles (EVs), a key element of a strategic pivot Toyota unveiled in June to make up ground lost to Tesla and Chinese rivals, such as BYD, in the EV race. Last year, Toyota and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan said they would tie up to develop and mass produce all-solid-state batteries, which they aim to commercialise in 2027 and 2028, followed by full-scale mass production.
The passenger pulled one of the flight attendants into his seat, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
‘We’re going to want to know what broke down in our gauntlet of inspections, what broke down in the original work, that allowed for that escape to happen,’ Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — While electric vehicles are gaining the lion's share of the attention for carbon-neutral technology at CES 2024, hydrogen energy has snuck its way back into the conversation thanks to two automotive giants. Hyundai spotlighted its plans for utilizing hydrogen energy at the sprawling tech and gadget show in Las Vegas. Beyond making vehicles powered by hydrogen-powered fuel cells, the South Korean automaker signaled that it could work toward aiding a “hydrogen society” by expandin
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether Boeing failed to make sure a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved. Boeing said Thursday it would cooperate with the investigation, which is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra doors when those exits are not required for safety reasons on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners. One of two plugs on an Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out shortly after the
A 29-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing several charges, including impaired driving, following a head-on collision last fall between a sedan and a pickup truck on the city’s outskirts that sent three people to hospital. City police said on Tuesday that the pickup’s 79-year-old driver and the truck’s 49-year-old passenger remain in hospital “with serious, life-altering injuries and face a very long road to recovery.” The accused was driving the sedan at the time of the crash, police say. The “col
A United Airlines flight from Sarasota, Florida, had to make an emergency landing in the same state shortly after take-off, reportedly due to an open door light illuminating in mid-air. The emergency landing involved an Airbus A319, which landed safely around 4.35pm on Wednesday. The flight from Sarasota, Florida, was heading to Chicago, when the open door warning light reportedly came on, forcing pilots to reroute the plane carrying 123 passengers to the nearest airport.
Ford is recalling nearly 140,000 units of the Focus and EcoSport built between 2016 and 2022 to replace an oil pump that can break and damage the engine.
