Crash on Boise I-184 Connector could hamper the evening commute. Here’s what we know

A crash on westbound Interstate 184 heading out of Boise blocked the left three lanes of travel Tuesday afternoon right before the Connector splits toward either Nampa or Mountain Home, according to law enforcement.

Idaho State Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that its troopers are investigating the crash, which happened just before the evening commute begins. ISP did not return an additional request for comment.

The Boise Connector leading into and out of the downtown area is a heavily trafficked road, with an average weekday volume of over 40,000 in both directions, according to the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho. Already, traffic was moving slow ahead of the Tuesday commute, according to the Idaho Transportation Department’s website.