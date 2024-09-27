Crash causes major delays on I295 in Freeport

CBC

The Canadian Coast Guard hauled a sunken fishing vessel out of Yellowknife's Back Bay on Thursday – a logistical operation the federal agency says it's paying for, but won't yet say how much. Neil Woledge, a Yellowknife man, previously told CBC News he owns the 40-foot steel vessel. He said he'd left it out on the water for two winters without incident, but that trouble struck this time around. A spill report filed to the N.W.T. government said it went down more than four months ago, on May 12.