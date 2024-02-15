Crash closes portion of Middleton Road in Nampa. Police ask commuters to avoid area

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Police are asking commuters to avoid a portion of Middleton Road in Nampa because several roads are blocked, a result of an afternoon crash.

The Nampa Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Middleton Road between West Flamingo and Orchard avenues is blocked in all directions.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved, but there were injuries, police said.