Crash with a deer sets stage for another wreck where a driver was killed, SC cops say

One person was killed Monday when an SUV crashed into a car that was stopped on a Midlands road after it collided with a deer, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The deadly wreck happened at about 3 a.m. in Clarendon County, said Master Trooper William Bennett.

A 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was disabled on U.S. 521, near the intersection with Bancroff Road, after a collision with a deer, according to Bennett.

The Grand Marquis was unoccupied when it was hit by a 2011 Land Rover SUV that was driving south on U.S. 521, Bennett said. The Land Rover then ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, according to Bennett.

The Land Rover driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was taken to an area hospital and later died, Bennett said.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the SUV driver.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the Land Rover driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about when the crash with the deer happened, and how long the Grand Marquis had been disabled on the road, was not available, but the crash with the SUV continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Oct. 13, 750 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Clarendon County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 15 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.