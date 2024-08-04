Crash highlights neighbors concerns

Latest Stories
- CBC
2 dead in motorcycle collision on Highway 417
Two men are dead after two motorcycles collided westbound on Highway 417 late Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa paramedics said.The collision happened just before midnight at the Highway 416 southbound ramp, police said. Both Ottawa police and OPP responded to the crash. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. The other was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition, where he later died. The victims were 27 and 24, paramedics said. Both moto
- KNXV - Phoenix Scripps
'Thought it was a prank call': Arizona man told he owes damages for rental car
Greg Korwin is a seasoned traveler, taking multiple trips a year for work. During his trips, he typically rents a car and has it down to a routine. One trip took Korwin to Florida last year. "This was...I think my fifth rental car for that year," he recalled.
- Business Insider
Brazil's C-390 Millennium is giving the US' C-130 Hercules cargo plane a run for its money
Photos show Brazil's C-390 Millenium, a relatively new cargo plane that offers stiff competition to Lockheed Martin's iconic C-130 Hercules.
- CBC
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after Toronto collision
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Toronto early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near St. Clair Avenue W. and Dufferin Street, Toronto police said. The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, was riding a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on St. Clair Avenue W. when he struck a Honda Civic, police said in a news release Saturday.The driver of the Civic, a 22-year-old woman, had made a left turn to go north onto Dufferin Street, police said. The motorcyclist was
- People
Pregnant Woman and Her Mom Killed in Florida Crash After Suspect Hit Their Car While Evading Police
The suspect allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot after the crash, police said
- Yahoo News Canada
Toronto traffic really sucks: What 10 Torontonians have to say about the city's nightmare congestion
There have been few topics as popular on the streets of Toronto as the city’s constant bumper-to-bumper traffic.
- GOBankingRates
I Have Driven Over 250 Car Models: These Are the 3 Best and Worst for Your Money
With so many models and options on the market, choosing the right car for your money isn't easy. The wrong choice leaves you trapped in a money pit, draining your finances with repair costs, poor gas...
- Engadget
Tesla sued over fatal Autopilot crash
The parents of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot switched on have sued the automaker and the car's driver.
- Insider Monkey
The Top Automotive Industry Trend
We recently compiled a report on the Top 18 Automotive Industry Innovations and Trends and in this article, we will look at the top trend in the automotive industry. An Analysis of the Future of Mobility According to a report by PwC, the future of the global automotive industry is explained by the acronym “EASCY” […]
- GOBankingRates
5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
- BBC
Drug-driver jailed for killing couple in A303 crash
The victim's families say it has been the "worst year of their lives".
- The Independent
Man who shouted ‘I am sane’ as locked himself in plane bathroom is indicted
The man sang ‘You say potato, I say potahto’ as officers took him off the plane
- PA Media: UK News
Motorist who killed pedestrian while driving at 92mph jailed for 10 years
Ali Xhaferri, 43, lost control of his BMW on the A406 North Circular Road at Stonebridge on March 11 2022 and struck Ahmed Moneer, 37.
- Autoblog
2025 Hyundai Kona makes small changes a year after second-gen debut
The 2025 Hyundai Kona gets small changes a year after second-gen debuts, with new trims for gas and electric models, more features, and small MSRP bumps.
- The Canadian Press
Memphis, Tennessee, officer, motorist killed in car crash; 2nd officer critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer and a motorist who was driving with a gunshot wound were killed in a car crash early Friday, authorities said.
- HuffPost Life
The 1 Thing You Should Never, Ever Do If Your Car Is Hydroplaning
It might be a natural reaction, but this maneuver will make a dangerous situation even worse.
- Reuters
Auto parts supplier Magna's quarterly results miss on fewer vehicle assemblies
(Reuters) -Canada's Magna International missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter results, hurt by production being stopped for certain vehicles and lower volumes of automobiles assembled, sending the auto parts supplier's shares down about 2%. The company, which counts BMW, Mazda and Ferrari as customers, produces parts and builds vehicles at its complete vehicle manufacturing unit for various automakers. There were layoffs at Magna's complete vehicle operations, the company said on Friday, adding that the job cuts started earlier this year.
- Robb Report
First Drive: This Modern Pickup Truck Packs a Nostalgic Punch
Built by Desert Power Wagons, this 385 hp tribute to Dodge’s 1940s workhorse fits any era.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'Helps reduce the heat': These No. 1 bestselling car window shades are just $15
Beat the heat wave with these easy-to-install car window shades — loved by nearly 20,000 five-star fans.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Over $30,000 in gear stolen during vehicle break-ins at Pierce County fire department
The stolen gear included firefighters’ personal protective gear and electronics, according to fire department spokesperson Anne Nesbit.