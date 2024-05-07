Crash investigation closes Raymond Wieczorek Drive in Londonderry; access to airport blocked
Police are on scene near Pettengill Road and Raymond Wieczorek Drive. A FedEx truck and other debris can be seen in the median area.
Police are on scene near Pettengill Road and Raymond Wieczorek Drive. A FedEx truck and other debris can be seen in the median area.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Brian Lush is seen here with his daughter, Chloe White. Ontario police said Monday that his body had been found. (Submitted by Chloe White)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a news release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland.His truck, the keys and his belongings
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Manatee deputies say the man fired seven rounds into the vehicle, striking a woman pregnant with twins.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Ronnie Wiggs claimed he couldn’t afford to pay his wife's medical bills and take care of her any longer.
Donald Trump’s valet told investigators before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that he randomly chose boxes of documents to return to the National Archives and Trump himself directed that dozens more boxes located at the resort wouldn’t be returned, according to recently unsealed court filings.
“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” the man’s sister told a TV station.
UUP leader Doug Beattie says the attack had "all the hallmarks" of being carried out by loyalist paramilitaries.
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
A Calgary 911 operator accused of leaking protected police information to an organized crime group is connected to a man currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and who is currently before the courts on extortion and weapons offences. Marian Buonincontri, 58, faces charges of breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system with intent to obtain computer services and mischief in relation to CPS or RCMP data.The offence dates listed in court documents span from M
Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19
The driver of a commercial flatbed truck has been charged in the death of a cyclist in midtown Toronto in April, police say.In a news release on Tuesday, police said the driver, 52, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death. The man is due to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 27.The cyclist, a 39-year-old man, died in hospital after he was struck on April 30 in the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. Police had been called to the a
Holly LeGresley admitted an offence under the Obscene Publications Act and encouraging the commission of unnecessary suffering.
“Should have been off limits.”
A three-hour standoff with the man, involving three other children trapped inside, ensued, police said.
Cruise boat operators in Kingston, Ont., say they're already losing passengers and are poised to lose tens of thousands more if the federal government sticks to its timeline for fixing the LaSalle Causeway.Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) estimates the causeway — damaged at the end of March and closed to all traffic since — won't be fixed until July.Now more than a month since the unexpected closure, companies have described the department having a "lack of urgency" in finding a sol
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m