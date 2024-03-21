Crash investigation in York city

CBC

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train Wednesday morning in the Municipality of Lakeshore.It happened around 6 a.m. near Old Tecumseh Road in the town of Puce.The train was bound for Toronto when it hit what VIA Rail called in a statement a "trespasser.""Our thoughts, of course, are with those affected by this incident," the transportation company sent in an email.Police say the collision happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday at Old Tecumseh Road