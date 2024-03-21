Crash investigation in York city
One person is dead following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday night. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. (CBC)Police say one man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday night on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. Members of the Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. A Subaru Impreza and GMC pickup truck collided
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train Wednesday morning in the Municipality of Lakeshore.It happened around 6 a.m. near Old Tecumseh Road in the town of Puce.The train was bound for Toronto when it hit what VIA Rail called in a statement a "trespasser.""Our thoughts, of course, are with those affected by this incident," the transportation company sent in an email.Police say the collision happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday at Old Tecumseh Road
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration this week is expected to announce new automobile emissions standards that relax proposed tailpipe limits for three years but eventually reach the same strict standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency. The changes come as sales of zero-tailpipe emissions electric vehicles, which are needed to meet the standards, have begun to slow. The auto industry has cited lower sales growth in objecting to the EPA's preferred standards unveiled last Ap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stellantis, one of the largest automakers in the world, agreed Tuesday to comply with California's vehicle emissions standards that are the toughest in the nation and require zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles to make up 68% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2030. The move by the company that makes vehicles for Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep was seen as a boost to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious policies to curtail global warming. The Biden administration res
Just like battery-electric cars 20 years ago, hydrogen fuel cell cars suffer from the old chicken and the egg problem. Nobody wants to buy a fuel cell vehicle until the supporting infrastructure is in place, but it's tough to invest in infrastructure when nobody owns a fuel cell vehicle. Honda says it's playing the long game with a lofty goal in mind.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced new automobile emissions standards Wednesday that officials called the most ambitious plan ever to cut planet-warming emissions from passenger vehicles. The new rules relax initial tailpipe limits proposed last year but eventually get close to the same strict standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency. The rules come as sales of electric vehicles, which are needed to meet the standards, have begun to slow. The auto industry cited
After recently visiting Boeing’s facilities, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Michael Whitaker said he found there are issues with the company’s safety culture but expects the aviation giant will get its act together. “There are issues around the safety culture in Boeing. Their priorities have been focused on production and not on safety and quality,”…
