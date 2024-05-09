Crash involving multiple vehicles causing traffic slowdown on I-40 in OKC
Crash involving multiple vehicles causing traffic slowdown on I-40 in OKC
Crash involving multiple vehicles causing traffic slowdown on I-40 in OKC
If you don't have an automotive expert in your corner who you can trust to quote you fair prices for parts and labor, it can make it tricky when it comes time to fix something on your personal mode of...
Car hit barriers and plunged into woods next to highway in Massachusetts
A Cambridge man is recalling the terrifying experience of seeing a driver traveling head-on towards traffic on Highway 401.Jakob Weisz says he and his wife were heading home from the Ayr area on Sunday. They had just driven onto the highway from the Cedar Creek Road on-ramp when they noticed a car going the wrong way on the other side of the median. "I first noticed the car on the other side of the median pretty much right away when I merged and it took me a couple of seconds to kind of process
In March, Indonesian officials and local fishermen rescued 75 people from atop the overturned hull of a boat off the coast of Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh. Another 67 passengers, including at least 28 children, had been killed when the boat capsized, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Until now, little was known about how the boat capsized, or why. (AP Video/Edna Tarigan)
Purchasing a new car in 2024? Depreciation is an inevitability, but certain cars hold their value for longer than others. Considering a new vehicle as an investment, the right purchase -- along with...
Members of the 103 Search and Rescue Squadron Gander responded to a helicopter crash north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay on May 2. The pilot survived the crash with minor injuries. (@hfxjrcc/X)The pilot of a helicopter was lifted to safety with minor injuries after a crash on a frozen lake near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) shared video of the May 2 incident in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.The
If you're in the market for a vehicle -- specifically, an EV -- there's both good and bad news. The good news is that a new EV tax credit makes it possible to see your next tax filing include $7,500...
RICHMOND, B.C. — An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board has concluded that a small float plane coming in near Tofino, B.C., either hit a boat wake or an object before slamming into trees on a second landing attempt, killing two people aboard. The report says the pilot and a passenger were killed, while another passenger was seriously hurt and a third sustained minor injuries in the crash last June. The Quest Kodiak 100 float plane was destroyed by fire after the impact, but the repo
DETROIT (AP) — Federal investigators say they have “significant safety concerns” about a Ford SUV recall repair that doesn't fix gasoline leaks that can cause engine fires. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding volumes of information from the automaker as it investigates the fix in a March 8 recall of nearly 43,000 Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, and Escape SUVs from 2022. All have 1.5-liter engines. Ford says the SUVs have fuel injectors that
This incredible truck is likely a one of a kind masterpiece.
From rusty clunkers to ultra valuable restomods, here's one enthusiast’s incredible story.
A FedEx Airlines Boeing 767 cargo plane landed at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear, a Turkish Transport Ministry official said, adding there were no casualties and authorities had launched an investigation. The aircraft, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, informed the control tower in Istanbul that its landing gear had failed to open and touched down with guidance from the tower, managing to remain on the runway, a ministry statement said.
The California Highway Patrol in Placerville is investigating the incident.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Amazon.com on Tuesday unveiled the first of a dozen Volvo electric big rigs it plans to deploy this year to pick up cargo from the nation's busiest container seaport in Southern California. The e-commerce giant already has eight of those semi trucks in use at the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, where every so-called drayage truck must be zero-emissions by 2035. The deployment is a first for Amazon, extending its vehicle electrification projects from ocean ports to customer doorsteps.
On Tuesday morning, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of Paul Anthony Benavides’ body being spotted at the Driftwood Trailer Park, at mile marker 92.
This article is going to discuss the 15 Largest Metro Networks in the World. If you wish to skip our analysis of transportation sector of the world and the metro rail infrastructure market, you can go directly to 5 Largest Metro Networks in The World. Growth of cities has been phenomenal in the recent times, […]
(Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors are examining whether Tesla committed securities or wire fraud by misleading investors and consumers about its electric vehicles’ self-driving capabilities, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems assist with steering, braking and lane changes - but are not fully autonomous. While Tesla has warned drivers to stay ready to take over driving, the Justice Department is examining other statements by Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk suggesting its cars can drive themselves.
General Motors said Wednesday it will end production of its gasoline-powered Chevrolet Malibu car later this year in order to produce new electric vehicles. GM has sold more than 10 million Malibus since 1964 worldwide and will end production in November. GM halted production of the prior generation Bolt in December.
Shares Tesla (TSLA) are moving lower on Tuesday morning as the company's sales in China fell 18% year-over-year for the month of April, according to the China Passenger Car Association. The company has already been hit with falling sales in China as competition increases, causing the automaker to lower prices on select models. Morningstar Equities Strategist Seth Goldstein joins The Morning Brief to give insight into Tesla's current operations and how the company can move forward. Goldstein discusses the nature of electric vehicle competition in China: "So I think for Tesla within China, they're not in the affordable vehicle market. So yes, there are a lot of longer range, cheaper EVs out there and for consumers who only care about price, Tesla is likely not going to be the go-to choice in China right now. But Tesla can still compete in the high end luxury market on a technology standpoint with FSD. " For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino
Like the M3 CS before it, the M4 CS is a lot like the M4 CSL with a couple of extra drive wheel drive.