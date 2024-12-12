Crash on Piscataqua River Bridge causes southbound lane closure
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 2 in Kittery
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 2 in Kittery
A small claims court has ordered Air Canada to pay a couple $10,000, after an overbooked flight resulted in the two being sent to multiple Canadian airports under the promise of a replacement flight that never materialized, ruining a vacation that had been planned for years. A blistering decision from the Small Claims Court of Yukon concluded that the couple were "treated shamefully" by the airline. Justice Katherine L. McLeod wrote that Air Canada had breached the Air Passenger Protection Regul
PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. — Police are recommending criminal charges of impaired driving against the driver of a semi truck that hit four vehicles in a Metro Vancouver city.
Kedus Yacob Damtew was arrested and charged with assault after the June 12 incident onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark
The captain explains the meaning behind the sounds on board
It was Windsor's Ward 10 councillor who gave his constituents the "Please Slow Down" sign sitting on the law outside the home where a woman died this week after a driver crashed through the building. Now, Coun. Jim Morrison says he's going to look into new traffic calming measures for the area. Morrison says that if there's interest in traffic calming measures for Riviera Drive, he'd do his best to expedite work in the spring, calling the crash that took a 73-year-old woman's life a "tragedy" an
Banner branding for the Growth Spurt, Calgary series that ran in December 2024. (Brooke Schreiber/CBC)Bring up Calgary's rapid growth around an office water cooler and the conversation often turns to roads — traffic, congestion and the latest silly manoeuvre by a driver who probably just moved to town from some city where nobody knows how to drive.Toronto drivers, Vancouver drivers and many, many more.These places have different rules, different customs — and will they still give the friendly Ca
Supercar, hypercar — whatever you call them, they’re remarkable.
Basilio Hidalgo, 40, was charged with DUI after he drove an SUV onto the Long Island Rail Road on Dec. 8
TORONTO — Cyclists have launched a Charter challenge against the Ontario government over its decision to remove bike lanes on three Toronto roads, alleging the change puts lives at risk.
A four-block stretch of 20th Street S.W. was recently rejected as one of the city's next streets to drop from a speed limit of 50 kilometres an hour to 40. It has some people who live in the popular neighbourhood of South Calgary questioning whether that was the right move. "It's a very busy, fast-moving street, in a residential area, you know, which is concerning for myself and others who are walking in the area," said John Deneer, who was out walking his dog recently, not far from a speed read
CASTLEGAR, B.C. — Police in British Columbia's southern Interior say a crash between an SUV and a snowplow dump truck has killed an eight-year-old boy.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended plans to buy a rising number of electric delivery vehicles and said he did not plan to return funding earmarked for zero-emission models without legislation from Congress. In 2023, Congress gave USPS $3 billion as part of a $430 billion climate bill to buy EVs and charging infrastructure -- including $1.2 billion for electric vehicles. It plans to buy some 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028.
A cycling advocacy group is leading a court challenge against recently passed legislation that gives the Ontario government sweeping control over the installation and removal of municipal bike lanes, arguing the law deprives Toronto cyclists of their Charter rights to life and security.The challenge of the newly passed Bill 212 seeks an injunction to prevent the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, University Avenue and Yonge Street, which the Ford government has claimed are adding to congesti
A rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe with a rich heritage and pristine features will cross the block at Mecum Kissimmee 2025.
Motorious readers can now get 50% more entries to win a 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible.
Chinese electric battery company CATL and automaker Stellantis will build a major battery factory in northern Spain, the partners announced Tuesday. The plant plans to be carbon neutral, apparently by making use of Spain's ample supplies of solar, wind and water power. The announcement comes after CATL and Stellantis agreed in November 2023 to collaborate on fabrication of batteries to help build electric cars in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $144 million in grants to fund 13 projects in California to help the state wean off fossil fuels and phase out big rigs that run on diesel.
Nicholas Villeneuve of Gander is sentenced to six years in prison and is banned from driving for an additional seven years after a 2019 crash that killed a married couple from Lewisporte and paralyzed another man. (Troy Turner/CBC)A drunk driver who caused a fatal accident in 2019 has been sentenced to six years behind bars.Nicholas Villeneuve, 26, pleaded guilty to four charges — two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm and two counts of operating a vehicle while imp
Here's a collection of coming EV models we're excited about from Audi, Cadillac, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian, Tesla, and Volkswagen.
EXCLUSIVE: Our expert render gives us our best look yet at the Jaguar Type 01, the brand’s 2026 luxury EV