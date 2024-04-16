Crash prompts evacuations after gas main leak
Businesses and a school were evacuated Monday after a truck crashed into a gas main near 27th and Northern avenues.o
"I'm guessing 20 to 30 people were watching."
OTTAWA — Canadians who filed their taxes by the middle of March are among those who may have already received the first instalment of the Canada carbon rebate. Qualified residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and all four Atlantic provinces started receiving the first of four instalments Monday. Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those filing after Monday will have to wait until June or July. The payments, based on household
Canada's first tornado of the year has been officially recorded, hitting an area of southwestern Ontario last month –– tying the provincial record for its earliest ever documented
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
The tree-dwelling animal had “large” eyes and a “square” tail. Take a look.
Ontario and the federal government say they have reached a deal to drop an assessment of the province's Highway 413 project after the Federal Court ruled it can be set aside.In a news release on Monday, officials said the provincial and federal governments have agreed to a "collaborative process to assess and manage the issues around federal species at risk throughout Ontario's planning of the project."The new deal means the highway project can proceed without a full-fledged federal environmenta
It may look innocent, but garlic mustard can be bad for the environment
A 16-year-old is dead after an early-morning crash in Saskatoon, police say.Earlier on Sunday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they were investigating a collision on the 4200 block of Taylor Street East, where both traffic lanes were shut down from Boychuk Drive to Heritage Crescent.A vehicle was seen upside down with a red tent popped up beside it, and debris was scattered across both lanes.Saskatoon police said they were called to the scene at 6:00 a.m CST, and declared the 16-year-old dea
For the past two winters, Ukraine has withstood a barrage of Russian airstrikes seeking to disable its energy infrastructure, plunge its citizens into darkness and use the freezing temperatures as a weapon of war.
European governments due to move to support their solar power manufacturers this week will be too late to stop solar panel maker Meyer Burger packing up a German factory to send production to the United States. The plant in Freiberg in eastern Germany closed in mid-March with the loss of 500 jobs, as the Swiss-listed firm joined a growing list of European renewable energy manufacturing factories shutting down or moving. Germany's economy ministry said it was aware of the "very serious situation" of German companies and has been examining funding options with the industry for over a year.
As plans develop for a daring rescue of a stranded orca calf on northern Vancouver Island, CBC News got an up-close look at the efforts. The whale has been stuck in a lagoon and orphaned, since its pregnant mother became trapped by a low tide and died weeks ago.
A truck driver convicted of of causing a 2017 fiery crash on the Kansas Turnpike that killed five people will not be released early from jail, a Kansas judge ruled.
Prepare for wintry travel conditions across Saskatchewan and Manitoba as winter returns with a mix of snow and rain. As precipitation blankets the region, roads may become icy and slick, posing challenges for drivers. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has the details.
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province this week
"It's a girl!"
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of southern Alberta as a swath of wintry impacts will push through, likely to disrupt travel
Scientists discovered the elusive animal in a meadow of Argentina, but its escape complicated their research.
Indigenous communities are sounding the alarm as the wildfire season gets underway. On Wednesday, the federal government announced new funding to help the 48 First Nations in Alberta hire emergency management coordinators, promising that more funding would be on the way. But with wildfires already sparking evacuation orders, several chiefs tell Global News that the announcement is both too little and too late. Heather Yourex-West reports.