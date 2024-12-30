Crash in Queensgate appears to leave car flipped over on its side; extent of injuries unknown
Crash in Queensgate appears to leave car flipped over on its side; extent of injuries unknown
Crash in Queensgate appears to leave car flipped over on its side; extent of injuries unknown
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy. All but two of the 181 people aboard were killed in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters, officials said.
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
Harold Luster allegedly shot his 26-year-old son in the forehead during an argument on Christmas Eve
Afghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women" and said that existing windows with such views should be blocked to prevent "obscene acts". The Taliban's supreme leader has issued an order banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women and saying that existing ones should be blocked.According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliba
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
Harry who? King Charles has been criticized for not acknowledging his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their two children in a Christmas address, which focused on how the holiday was “a chance for family and friends to come together.” The closest Charles came to acknowledging his family in California was when he spoke about the need to protect and safeguard the environment “for the sake of our children’s children,” however, no direct reference was made to Prince Archie and Princess L
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that the Azerbaijani airliner that crashed last week was shot down by Russia, albeit unintentionally, and criticized Moscow for trying to “hush up” the issue for days.
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday released what she described as “shocking and disturbing” footage from body-worn cameras of correctional officers showing the fatal beating of an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.
The Boeing 747 has become a rareity in the skies these days. Only four global airlines are expected to operate the iconic double-decker jet in 2025.
You can argue that tires are a car's foremost important safety and performance feature, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
The family of a nine-year-old girl who was killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Boxing Day says the loss of their daughter has left them with overwhelming grief. Victoria Desjardins died in hospital Thursday afternoon after the car she was in with both her mother, Amanda Reitmeier, and her sister was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle had run a red light."Thursday morning started out as any other, and within a few short hours, our lives have been irreparably changed," the
The victim, 25, was remembered as a "devoted father to four beautiful children"
The educator, who had more than 4 million TikTok followers, was the founder of nonprofit Footprints of Hope
A missing 14-year-old Tennessee girl has been found safe in the Louisiana woods, where authorities say she was left by a man who had picked her up from her home after the two met online. Alexander Materne, 28, drove the girl to his home in St. Rose, Louisiana, on Dec. 23 and had sex, after which the girl disclosed her age, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Materne then brought the girl to a secluded, wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish and left her there with a tent, food and water, authorities said.
Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general dismissed a felony assault charge Friday against a police officer who slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground, breaking his neck, during an argument over a traffic ticket.
Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.
It's been more than a year since William Bird last had contact with his loved ones.RCMP have renewed a call help from the public to find the missing 45-year-old, who last seen in in the Prince Albert area.He is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a goatee. He has a triangle tattoo on his left arm.Police believe Bird is known to frequent Prince Albert, La Ronge, and Montreal Lake, though his current whereabouts remain unknown.
Police in Chile say they have recovered three watches belonging to “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves – including a $9,000 Rolex – that are thought to have been stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in late 2023.
A Toronto man who started building small shelters for those in need gave someone a new place to live today. As Naama Weingarten reports, while unhoused people appreciate his efforts, he wishes he never had to build the homes.