Crash on South Carolina road leaves one dead, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Thursday in a car crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. in Newberry County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2018 Chevrolet Impala was driving west on Bush River Road, and near the intersection with Kendall Road it hit a pedestrian who was walking west in the road, according to Glover.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Glover said.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

Glover said there were two people in the Chevy, but neither was hurt. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either the Chevy driver or passenger were wearing seat belts.

Glover did not say if the crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through June 9, at least 399 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least eight people have died in Newberry County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were nine deaths in the county in 2023, DPS reported.