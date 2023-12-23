Crash in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Crash in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Crash in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Israel has blown up what it says was a “subterranean terror city” underneath a central Gaza City square that was used to plot the October 7 massacre.
A woman is suing United Airlines, saying flight attendants served a fellow first-class passenger too much alcohol before he sexually assaulted her.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break. The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4. Jamaica is a frequent vacation spot for Trudeau, who spent time there in August as well as after Christmas last year. He will be travelling with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after the pair announced earlier this year they were separating following 18 years of
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday to Costa Rica with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royals looked so close in photos revealed from the trip
It’s projected to account for 40 per cent of COVID infections in Canada by the end of the month.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly away for a week with their children
Nikolai Patrushev, an ex-spy, masterminded a plan to put an explosive device under the wing of Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane, The Wall Street Journal said.
The 'Buying Beverly Hills' star helped out the Grammy winner and YouTube influencer for their ride down the ski slopes
Former president’s body odor was called into question by a former congressman
A CNN panel weighed in on a new poll showing how Iowa Republicans feel about Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Russian officials and orthodox activists have called for legal repercussions, highlighting Russia's increasingly conservative turn under Putin.
Yes, this is what it has come to.
Darren McGrady worked for royal family for 15 years
ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley stopped short Thursday of answering one Iowa voter's question the way he'd hoped. Asked by 44-year-old Jacob Schunk to label Donald Trump a “grave danger to our country,” Haley ticked through criticisms of the former president ranging from foreign policy to government spending. And then the former United Nations ambassador addressed the challenge that she and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, her closest rival for second place behind Trump, are facing just weeks before
The couple's son, Rocky Thirteen, was born on Nov. 1
The alligator was still chewing 3 hours later, she said.
Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the south of Ukraine on Dec. 22, the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk has reported on Telegram
"There will be a handful of Muslims who won't like seeing a former Israeli soldier running for Congress," Pilip told a right-wing Israeli news outlet.
A poll released this week found Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley trails former President Trump by 4 points in New Hampshire, prompting online outrage from the former president. According to a December survey by American Research Group Inc. asking voters who their preference was in the Republican presidential primary, Trump earned 33 percent support. Haley…
"I'm sure members of Congress have been caught up," GOP Rep. Tim Burchett said. "Why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff?"