Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died

1. PAN OF HELICOPTER CRASH SITE WHERE NBA CHAMPION KOBE BRYANT WAS KILLED

STORY: Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greats whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said. He was 41.

Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old rookie and played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers, 18 of them as an all-star, and winning five NBA championships. His death sent shockwaves through the National Basketball Association, which he helped propel to international prominence, and around the world.

The chopper went down around 10 a.m. (1800 GMT) in hilly terrain in Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, sparking a brush fire, officials said.