Crashes impact traffic on Interstate 75 in Fayette County Tuesday afternoon

A serious collision and two separate incidents involving tractor-trailers caused traffic impacts in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

The first crash involved a single vehicle and was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 99, the Old Richmond Road exit. Two people were taken to a hospital, one of whom had life-threatening injuries, WKYT reported.

I-75 South was shut down for a few hours at the Athens-Boonesboro exit, according to Lexwrecks, the X account run by the Lexington Traffic Management Center. All lanes had reopened by about 5:30 p.m., according to Lexwrecks.

The account also reported two incidents involving tractor-trailers.

One was reported at the exit ramp at I-75 and Paris Pike, according to Lexwrecks. Motorists were advised to use the Paris Pike exit, Lexwrecks reported at 4:41 p.m.

Another semi lost its load on Combs Ferry Road between Winchester Road and Todds Road, according to Lexwrecks. As of about 5:30 p.m., there was no word on how long the road would be closed.





The roadway is closed to thru traffic due to a semi that lost its load. Duration of closure unknown. pic.twitter.com/0C2moc29w7 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) February 6, 2024



The exit ramp is shut down until further notice due to an overturned wide load. Motorists will need to use Exit 115 (Newtown Pike). pic.twitter.com/gPjA5BiiCt — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) February 6, 2024