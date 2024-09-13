Craving a sweat treat? Here are 6 places to try in Sacramento

Sacramento’s sweet treat offerings range from hidden gems like New World Co., a small fortune cookie factory crafting 32,000 cookies daily, to diverse delights at La Esperanza, known for Mexican pastries and groceries. The city also welcomes new additions such gourmet cookie spot Chip Cookies.

The summary above was drafted with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists in our News division. All stories below were reported, written and edited by McClatchy journalists.

No. 1: Step into this hidden Sacramento bakery where owner crafts 32,000 fortune cookies a day

Sweet aromas of vanilla and sugar linger along 10th Street and Q Street, where the small fortune cookie factory is located. | Published May 2, 2024 | Read Full Story by Hanh Truong

No. 2: This North City Farms enterprise is a one-stop-shop for Mexican pastries and groceries

Past a used car dealership and a hardware store in Sacramento, a longtime business has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for delicious authentic Mexican cuisine. La Esperanza — located off of Highway 99 inside the Century Shopping Center — operates a supermarket, deli, bakery and restaurant. | Published Feb. 15, 2024 | Read Full Story by Brianna Taylor

No. 3: Krispy Kreme’s newest creations are bite-sized. Here’s when you can try them

Think doughnuts, but tinier. | Published June 10, 2024 | Read Full Story by Tanasia Kenney

No. 4: At this Sacramento cafe, you can support people with disabilities by buying vegan pastries

Most pastries are wheat-free in addition to being vegan, such as peanut butter-chocolate chip cookies and coconut macaroons, and all cost less than $4. | Published June 13, 2024 | Read Full Story by Benjy Egel

No. 5: South Korean bakery chain known for cakes, coffee debuts in Sacramento area. Here’s where

The bakery specializes in French and Asian-inspired treats such as its signature Cloud Cake. | Published May 14, 2024 | Read Full Story by Hanh Truong

No. 6: Gourmet cookie chain is opening its first Sacramento-area shop. Where and what’s on the menu

Chip Cookies held its grand opening in Sacramento in August. | Published July 23, 2024 | Read Full Story by Hanh Truong

