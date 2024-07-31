Crawford vs Madrimov card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will headline a stacked card in Los Angeles this weekend, with two super-welterweight titles on the line in their main event.

The unbeaten Crawford, 36, is aiming to become a four-weight world champion when he challenges Madrimov, 29, who is also undefeated. Of the three divisions in which Crawford has already reigned, the American has been undisputed in two.

Now, Uzbekistanâs Madrimov will defend the WBA belt against âBudâ, while the vacant WBO interim title is also up for grabs in Los Angeles.

Also in action on the card, among others, are: Andy Ruiz Jr, Jarrell Miller, Jared Anderson, Martin Bakole, David Morrell, and Isaac Cruz.

When is the fight?

Crawford vs Madrimov will take place on Saturday 3 August at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The event is due to begin at 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT / 3.30pm CT / 4.30pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are scheduled for 4.30am BST on Sunday (8.30pm PT / 10.30pm CT / 11.30pm on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

Crawford vs Madrimov will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide. In the UK, the pay-per-view is available at a cost of Â£24.99; in the US, it is priced at $79.99. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at Â£9.99 a month.

TNT Sports Box Office will also air the fight in the UK, at a cost of Â£24.99. Viewers do not need a TNT subscription to purchase the event.

Odds

Terence Crawford (left) challenges Israil Madrimov (Getty Images)

Crawford â 3/20

Madrimov â 9/2

Draw â 20/1

Full card (subject to change)

Israil Madrimov (C) vs Terence Crawford (WBA super-welterweight title; vacant WBO interim title)

Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)

Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole (heavyweight)

Isaac Cruz (C) vs Jose Venezuela (WBA super-lightweight title)

David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic (light-heavyweight)

Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran (lightweight)

Steve Nelson vs Marcos Ramon Vazquez (super-middleweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA (welterweight)

