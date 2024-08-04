Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results

Terence Crawford will look to make more history tonight, as he fights Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles.

Crawford, arguably boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1, has already held world titles in three weight classes, and he shockingly dismantled Errol Spence Jr last year to become the first man to reign undisputed in two divisions.

Now, the unbeaten “Bud” moves up to super-welterweight to challenge Madrimov, also undefeated, for the WBA title. The vacant WBO interim belt will also be on the line tonight, as the American and the Uzbek collide at the BMO Stadium.

Crawford, 36, has a professional record of 40-0 (31 knockouts), while Madrimov, 29, is 10-0-1 (7 KOs) as a pro. The pair headline a Saudi-staged card in LA, with numerous big names on the undercard.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller and Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole are intriguing heavyweight bouts, while Isaac Cruz and David Morrell are among the others to feature here.

Follow live fight updates and undercard results below.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller

02:55 , Alex Pattle

Round seven

Miller is slowing down a tad now, but he’s picking his moments fairly well.

Ruiz goes for a big right hook but misses the mark.

Round eight

Can Ruiz get going again? He jabs to the body of Miller, who continues to stalk the former champ.

Lazy jabs by Miller, but they’re landing. Ruiz with a cross to the body.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller

02:47 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Miller with a left hand from close range. He wings another hook but can’t quite find the mark.

Right hook to the mid-section by Ruiz. Miller with a pair of left hooks – one to the body, one to the head.

Now Miller gets through to the head with increasing frequency. He continues to march forward. Ruiz is warned for ducking his head and leading with it.

The action resumes, and Ruiz shows off his speed, but Miller responds by doing the same! Just as he did at the end of the last round.

Round six

More of the same: Miller pressuring Ruiz, who is doing his best to stay active while going backwards.

Ruiz looks exhausted. Miller, as he has in the last couple of rounds, ends with a burst of quick body shots.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller

02:38 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Miller blocks an uppercut and lands a jab. He then shoves Ruiz away.

Miller sees a hook blocked before missing with an overhand.

Ruiz lands to the body then throws upstairs. Miller tries to weigh on the former champion now.

Round four

Miller walks down Ruiz, but he’s not offering enough output while doing so.

Ruiz digs to the body then targets the head. Miller hooks to the body then eats a pair of clean shots up top.

Ruiz with a right hook then a left. Miller again tries to wear on the Mexican-American.

Body shots from both heavyweights. Ruiz is boxing fairly well going backwards.

Lovely flurry by Miller at the end of the round: four or five fast punches to the midriff, then a hook upstairs.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller

02:30 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Both heavyweights stand orthodox. Ruiz presses forward. Miller keeps his lead hand outstretched.

Ruiz with some decent jabs early on. He parries Miller’s nicely. A slower pace than in the last fight, although that’s understandable!

Ruiz tries an overhand right, but Miller closes the distance and gets beneath it.

Miller misses with some heavy efforts now. Lovely left hook by Ruiz late in the round!

Round two

Snapping jab by Miller. Left hook by Ruiz, then another. The Mexican-American is so fast for this division.

Some clinching ensues, and it’s Ruiz who strikes first after the break. Nice angles created by the former champ.

Mean left hook to the body by Miller, now an overhand right to the head!

Ruiz’s face is marked up. He’s known to have a good chin, though.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller

02:15 , Alex Pattle

More heavyweight action next. Can this fight match the last one? That’d take some doing...

In any case, it’s former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller.

Miller was famously pulled from a planned fight against Anthony Joshua in 2019 after failing a drug test. Even more famously, Ruiz replaced him and stopped “AJ” in stunning fashion.

Since then, Miller has faced more issues and most recently fought in December, suffering a late stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois.

Meanwhile, Ruiz lost his rematch with Joshua but bounced back with points wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Martin Bakole vs Jared Anderson

01:53 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Anderson with a cross from his orthodox stance, before he lands one from southpaw.

Anderson enjoys a good spell, until Bakole starts to find the mark once more, and he DROPS ANDERSON AGAIN!

Anderson is up, but he looks wobbly! Two right crosses, and Anderson goes down HARD again!

The American, his mouth bloodied, stands and beats the referee’s count again, and he’ll get one more chance...

But Bakole tees off with straight shots, and the ref stops the fight with Anderson standing!!

Martin Bakole def. Jared Anderson via fifth-round KO (2:07)

Bakole is all smiles. He calls for a rematch with Michael Hunter, the only man to have beaten him, and Hunter enters the ring to agree. Bakole could be a problem for anyone in the division; I’m surprised he didn’t call out a bigger name.

Anderson speaks now, and he’s surprisingly articulate and lucid given what he just went through. He’s also very gracious in defeat. He admits he made numerous mistakes and didn’t listen to his corner well enough tonight.

Martin Bakole (left) dropped Jared Anderson three times en route to victory (Getty Images)

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Martin Bakole vs Jared Anderson

01:49 , Alex Pattle

Round four

There’s an intense start to the round, before a slower period as each man takes a brief breather.

They get back to slugging now, though! Bakole snaps back Anderson’s head with a long cross!

Two left hooks get through for Bakole, then Anderson lands one of his own.

Bakole remembers to attack the body, too, before backing up Anderson to the ropes and peppering him with short, straight punches upstairs.

Anderson with a flurry now.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Martin Bakole vs Jared Anderson

01:46 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Bakole continues to press forward. Anderson is trying to deter the Congolese with activity, and he is landing some eclectic offence, but still Bakole attacks.

Good investment in the body by Anderson, though he eats a harsh hook in the process. Oh! And another uppercut by Bakole, then a right hook!

Yet another uppercut, and Anderson raises his elbows to defend, before firing back with straights with each glove!

What a fight this is. So much offence from both men. Each heavyweight lands, then each misses with simultaneous hooks!

They really loaded up there.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Martin Bakole vs Jared Anderson

01:41 , Alex Pattle

Round two

Another uppercut from Bakole stings Anderson, but the American comes back with his own uppercut and some good variety.

More clean punches from Anderson, but Bakole is taking them well so far... The Congolese fires back with a hook and an uppercut, before missing with two wiiiiide hooks.

Stiff jab by Anderson, but still Bakole comes forward. Anderson tries to deter him with a pair of body hooks, before the heavyweights clinch.

They separate and trade blows in a frenzied exchange. This is so entertaining.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Martin Bakole vs Jared Anderson

01:37 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Both men stand orthodox. Bakole keeps his hands low.

He swipes at Anderson with a lead left hook. Anderson retorts with jabs, to the head and to the body.

Anderson is so fast. Bakole with his own body jab, before flicking out some lead hooks that don’t quite land.

Cross to the body by Anderson, then a jab in the same spot, before he shows good head movement to avoid Bakole’s response.

Anderson with a left and right upstairs. And again! Bakole is far too stationary. He’s tagged to the body again.

OH! But Bakole comes back with a right uppercut and some follow-up blasts, and he sits down Anderson – who’s dropped for the first time in his career!

Anderson is up and makes it to the end of the round, but only just! Wow... what a turnaround...

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: Martin Bakole vs Jared Anderson

01:19 , Alex Pattle

Heavyweight action next, as Martin Bakole takes on Jared Anderson.

Bakole has sparred the best of the best and accused them of ducking him at pro level...

The Congolese, 32, has a record of 20-1 (15 KOs), while Anderson is 17-0 (15 KOs).

The American is a fancied prospect at 24 years old, but this could be a stern test for him.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

01:10 , Alex Pattle

David Morrell def. Radivoje Kalajdzic via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)

Poor judging. Kalajdzic certainly picked up more a few rounds there.

That said, Morrell is a fair winner, and he collects the vacant WBA light-heavyweight title.

David Morrell (right) was tested by Radivoje Kalajdzic en route to victory (AP)

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

01:01 , Alex Pattle

Round 11

Into the championship rounds. Kalajdzic with teasing shots at Morrell’s guard.

Morrell with an uppercut then a cross, clean shots. Jab lands for Kalajdzic, who then ties up the Cuban.

Wonderful, spearing cross from Kalajdzic! That’s the shot of the fight, snapping back Morrell’s head.

Morrell tries to retaliate, but his accuracy is lacking.

Round 12

Kalajdzic lands a low blow, and the referee tries to call a timeout... but Morrell wants to keep going.

Hard left hook to the body by the Cuban, but Kalajdzic simultaneously tags him upstairs.

Morrell really lets his hands go late in this final round – strong finish for him.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Sunday 4 August 2024 00:53 , Alex Pattle

Round nine

Nice uppercut by Kalajdzic, then again! He adds a third. Lovely counter cross now, another uppercut, and a hook.

Morrell really lets his hands go in the final 10 seconds of the round, and he has Kalajdzic a bit off-balance!

Round 10

This might just go beyond Kalajdzic testing Morrell; there’s a chance this ends up much tighter than Morrell would like...

A cross just about lands for Kalajdzic, who then leans back to avoid a hook. He parries a jab now.

A right hook gets through for Morrell this time.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Sunday 4 August 2024 00:45 , Alex Pattle

Round seven

Kalajdzic catches Morrell on the end of a cross. Now a jab splits the Cuban’s guard.

Peppering counter shots from Kalajdzic now. A pawing jab. Morrell looks a bit bemused.

He does manage to land a few scraping shots at the end of the round, but that’s a good frame for Kalajdzic.

Round eight

Morrell buzzes Kalajdzic with a right hook! Finally Morrell is able to make his power count!

Kalajdzic does really well, though, to avoid Morrell’s follow-up offence and recover. He even gets off some counters in the process.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Sunday 4 August 2024 00:37 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Kalajdzic has proven a tricky foe for Morrell so far. He lands another counter straight while backed into the corner by the Cuban.

Morrell has to try not to get frustrated; keep problem-solving, keep trying to find a way through.

Kalajdzic blocks a wide right hook and fires off a counter cross.

Round six

Now Kalajdzic, growing in confidence, gets on the front foot – if briefly.

He’s soon pushed back, cornered by Morrell, but the Cuban is struggling to find the target in those moments. Kalajdzic is moving his head nicely and staying elusive.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Sunday 4 August 2024 00:29 , Alex Pattle

Round three

Morrell feints a level change then misses with a pair of hooks. Now he walks onto a jab.

Another sneaky counter shot by Kalajdzic, but Morrell lands his own offence in the corner – the left hand starting to connect for the Cuban here.

Kalajdzic squeezes a jab through Morrell’s guard. Good spell for the American, until Morrell lands a hard left!

Now Kalajdzic retreats and tries to compose himself... Morrell is stalking him, and he lands another hard left hook. An uppercut misses, and there’s the end of the round.

Round four

An uppercut just about splits Morrell’s guard, but the Cuban fires back with a stiff left.

Morrell hooks to the body, but twice he’s tagged while closing range.

Grazing cross by Morrell now, and this time he gets his head off the centre line in the process.

Kalajdzic bounces around, staying light on his feet.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Sunday 4 August 2024 00:17 , Alex Pattle

Round one

Here we go! Morrell stands southpaw, while Kalajdzic is orthodox.

Kalajdzic presses forward early, but Morrell looks to deter him with jabs – including a few to the body.

Morrell flashes Kalajdzic a grin before catching the American with a long left cross.

Kalajdzic with some decent head movement along the ropes to evade Morrell’s latest offence.

There’s a touch of gloves on the bell.

Round two

A bit more variety from Morrell here, as he hooks to the body with his lead right hand, before firing upstairs with his left glove.

He backs up Kalajdzic and alternates between lefts and rights again, before blowing a kiss to the crowd.

Now Kalajdzic looks to build some momentum with the jab, but he’s forced backwards again. The American grazes Morrell with a long left uppercut late in the round.

Crawford vs Madrimov LIVE: David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Sunday 4 August 2024 00:09 , Alex Pattle

First up, David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic for the vacant WBA light-heavyweight title.

Morrell, the WBA super-middleweight champion, is moving up a division for this one.

The Cuban, 26, is unbeaten at 10-0 (9 KOs).

Meanwhile, US fighter Kalajdzic, 33, has a pro record of 29-2 (21 KOs).

