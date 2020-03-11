"On My Block" Fans Are Already Hoping for a Fourth Season

From Seventeen

What happens in Freeridge, doesn't stay there. On My Block season three just dropped, and now fans are freaking out over the crazy cliffhanger it ended on. Although fans are always used to crazy finales on this show, this one might be their most insane one yet. Now, fans are hoping for a fourth season of On My Block to see what happens next to Monse, Cesar, Ruby, Jamal, Jasmine and Spooky.

So is a fourth season actually happening? And what will it be about? Here's everything you need to know about season four of On My Block.

*Major spoilers for season 3 of On My Block below!*

Is season four of On My Block happening?

Since season three of OMB just dropped, it's a little too early to tell if the show will make it back for another season. Recently, Netflix has been looking at numbers from the first month to see whether or not a show will get renewed. Which means, it's time for you to tell all your BFFs about this awesome show so it can come back for more!

Who is coming back for season four?

Since the show hasn't been renewed yet, it's a little tough to tell who will be coming back or not. Especially with the crazy cliffhanger featuring the two year time jump, there are always a possibility that some characters might not return. One interesting thing to note is that Monse is now at boarding school, which means something will have to bring her back to Freeridge. Meanwhile, Spooky has a new family and doesn't seem to be in The Santos anymore, which means it might not be safe for him to come back. The rest of the crew split off and joined their own groups, so who know who might be coming back. Hopefully, we'll get to see all our favorites back together again soon.

What will season four be about?

No doubt that season four will have another big mystery surrounding the show, but there's no word on what it could be just yet. However, something huge will have to happen to bring the Core More back together. With Cesar now in charge of The Santos as Lil' Spooky, it'll certainly be interesting to see what might happen to them as well as they continue to fight for territories in Freeridge.

When does season four come out?

Since it hasn't been renewed yet, it's a little tough to tell how long it'll take for them to starting shooting again. However, Netflix is always good at keeping to their one-year wait schedule, so hopefully the show will be back for more fun and craziness in March 2021.

