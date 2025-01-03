'Crazy Scenes' at Ally Pally as Darts Fans Removed After Semifinals Night 'Bust Up'

The normally cheerful scenes at the World Darts Championship took a more unsavoury turn on semifinals night, as a woman and a Dalmatian-costumed man had to be dragged out by security at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Video by fan Niall Finneran shows the man struggling with security as he’s being carried by the legs and arms. A woman follows, being escorted by two more security staff.

Finneran told Storyful that there was “a bust up” between the pair and others at their table. He said he’d never seen anything like it at the Ally Pally, as the venue is affectionately known.

“Took ages to get them out and they weren’t allowed in again,” he said. “Crazy scenes with the darts fans singing cheerio to them! I’ve never seen anyone thrown out before.”

The disruption came amid the second semifinal, which teenage sensation Luke Littler won 6-1 against Stephen Bunting to set up a final showdown with Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands.

Finneran told Storyful he’d be there again for the final, no doubt hoping for more drama at the oche than in the crowd. Credit: Niall Finneran via Storyful