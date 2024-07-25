'Crazy' Storm Rocks Missoula

A damaging storm with reported wind gusts topping 100 mph hit Missoula on Wednesday, July 24, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Weather officials had warned area residents to seek shelter indoors “immediately” as the strong thunderstorm moved through.

The NWS said it received a wind gust report of 109 mph from the top of Mount Sentinel during the storm.

Footage taken by Tyler Brown captures a lightning strike and the sound of the strong winds as the “crazy storm” hit on Wednesday night.

As of Thursday morning, more than 28,000 Montana residents were without power, according to outage trackers. Credit: Tyler Brown via Storyful