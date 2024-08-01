Creative Coalition To Rally Millennials And Gen Z In Get Out The Vote Call

The Creative Coalition is launching a voter registration effort aimed at millennials and Gen zers with a rally call featuring David Oyelowo, Aldis Hodge and Iain Armitage, among others.

The “Your Voice, Your Vote” call is being planned for Monday, with exact details to be announced.

Among the other entertainment figures signed up are Creative Coalition President Tim Daly, Mechad Brooks, Yvette Nicole Brown, Madori Francis, Cara Jade Myers, Sufe Bradshaw, Fernando Carso, Nicki Micheaux, Katherine McNamara, Dean Norris, Reid Scott and Tramell Tillman.

“There is so much at stake in this election, and we want to be sure your voices are heard,” the organization said in an email. “We’re not picking sides, but we are choosing our democracy.”

Recent cycles have seen a flood of celebrity driven get-out-the-vote efforts as the election approaches. The Creative Coalition hosted a reception at the Republican National Convention, with Daly and CEO Robin Bronk, tied to congressional support for the arts.

Another event is planned for the Democratic Convention on Aug. 21, along with a gala concert.

