‘Creature Commandos’ New Trailer: James Gunn Brings a Nazi-Killing Robot, R-Rated Gore and More to the Rebooted DC Universe

The new trailer for James Gunn’s “Creature Commandos” animated series has been released by Max out of New York Comic Con. The seven-episode season will premiere on Dec. 5 and release new episodes each week through Jan. 16.

According to the official logline, “‘Creature Commandos’ tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.”

The cast includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

“Creature Commandos” is the first title releasing from Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Studios, which is relaunching the DC Universe. The show picks up after Gunn’s “Peacemaker” Season 1, with Davis’ Amanda Waller assembling a brand new, black ops team — think Suicide Squad, but with undead creatures.

The show is written and executive produced by Gunn, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Additional executive producers include Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Up next for this new fledgeling DC Universe is Season 2 of “Peacemaker,” starring John Cena as the titular antihero, and Gunn’s reboot of “Superman,” starring David Corenswet. There’s also “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” starring “House of the Dragon” star Millie Alcock, “The Authority,” “The Brave and the Bold,” “Swamp Thing” and TV shows “Lanterns,” “Waller,” “Paradise Lost,” “Booster Gold” and more.

Watch the trailer below.

