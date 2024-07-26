‘Creature Commandos’ Trailer: James Gunn’s DC Universe Launches With Animated Monster Team-Up Show, December Release Set

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn pulled back the curtain on his rebooted cinematic universe at San Diego Comic-Con, beginning with the first trailer for the upcoming animated series “Creature Commandos.” A December launch was also announced at Comic-Con. The series was first announced in January 2023, with the seven-episode order for Max being written entirely by Gunn.

The Creature Commando characters, a team of military superhumans, were first launched on the page in 1980. The original premise follows Frankenstein’s monster teaming up with a werewolf, vampire and gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. Gunn’s TV version adds Weasel, a character from Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” (2021) and Rick Flag Sr. as part of the Commandos.

More from Variety

The voice cast for the series includes David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, Maria Bakalova, Zoe Chao, Steve Agee and more. Varma voices the Bride of Frankenstein; Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr.; Harbour voices Eric Frankenstein, a version of the classic monster and love interest for the Bride; Chao plays Nina Mazursky, an amphibious scientist; Sean Gunn voices G.I. Robot, a military android; and Tudyk voices Doctor Phosphorus.

Sean Gunn also reprises his role as Weasel from “The Suicide Squad,” and Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller, who she has played since 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” Davis is also set to star in a spinoff of the Max series “Peacemaker,” titled “Waller.”

When Gunn and Safran announced the first 10 titles of the new DCU at a press event last year, they stressed that almost all the actors who voice the characters in the animated series will also portray them if they appear in a future live-action DC production. Grillo will jump to live-action to play Rick Flag Sr. in “Peacemaker” Season 2.

Watch the trailer below.

DC Studios’ #CreatureCommandos, the new Max Original Series, premieres this December exclusively on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/byFbxVEFpP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 26, 2024

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.