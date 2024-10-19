‘Creature Commandos’ Trailer Kicks Off James Gunn’s New DC Universe

The new DC Universe is finally underway.

DC Studios and its heads James Gunn and Peter Safran on Saturday unveiled the first trailer for the first season of “Creature Commandos,” the animated supervillain series that is also the very first project under Gunn and Safran’s new interconnected TV and movie universe.

The trailer debuted Saturday, October 19 as part of a panel hosted at New York Comic Con, and it teases a wacky and ambitious adult animated series designed to introduce some of the first characters under Gunn and Safran’s grand vision — even before we see the debut of Superman.

Per the logling, “Creature Commandos” tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.

The 7-episode series debuts on Max on Thursday, December 5 and will have one new episode drop weekly through January 16.

The voice cast stars Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and in a nod to Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” from the old regime, Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller.

Back in a kickoff press conference in January 2023, Gunn unveiled 10 projects that would comprise Chapter 1 of the DCU, titled “Gods and Monsters.” “Creature Commandos” was always meant to be the very first released. It will be followed the live-action series “Waller,” in which Davis will also star, and arriving in summer 2025 is Gunn’s “Superman,” the first DCU feature as part of the new connected universe.

Gunn teased at the time that the voice actors on “Creature Commandos” were cast such that actors from this show will portray the same characters in subsequent live-action projects and even tell stories that can go back and forth between animation and live-action.

Other projects that have been ramping up under DC Studios have been “Lanterns,” a series that will introduce the Green Lantern and is set to star Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre. Gunn also has films in the works to introduce a new Batman based on the comic “The Brave and the Bold,” as well as a Supergirl movie and a “Swamp Thing” movie.

“Creature Commandos” is written and executive produced by James Gunn. The show is based on DC characters and is produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register. Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Check out the first trailer below:

