Cree-Métis singer finds peace through Cree Christmas carols

CBC

It's certainly not as large as the famous Rockefeller tree in New York City but it's every bit as magical. With just enough charm to take your breath away, what it lacks in enormity it makes up for in memories. "This ornament is one of my husband and I, and it was actually the first photo that we ever had taken together, which is kind of neat," said Coleen Kelly. "It was in a photo booth." Her tree is filled with photos — roughly 75 of them. And while the old saying goes, "a picture is worth a t