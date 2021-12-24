Cree-Métis singer finds peace through Cree Christmas carols
Cree-Métis singer Falynn Baptiste says she sings Christmas carols in Cree to celebrate the creator, her community and her culture.
Cree-Métis singer Falynn Baptiste says she sings Christmas carols in Cree to celebrate the creator, her community and her culture.
BANGKOK (AP) — Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 4,200 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand over the past week, a Thai army officer said Wednesday. That number includes more than 2,500 who fled into Thailand on Friday from territory held by the ethic Karen minority. A similar wave took place in April, when several thousand villagers from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled following airstrikes by the Myanmar government. Usually when su
It's certainly not as large as the famous Rockefeller tree in New York City but it's every bit as magical. With just enough charm to take your breath away, what it lacks in enormity it makes up for in memories. "This ornament is one of my husband and I, and it was actually the first photo that we ever had taken together, which is kind of neat," said Coleen Kelly. "It was in a photo booth." Her tree is filled with photos — roughly 75 of them. And while the old saying goes, "a picture is worth a t
New restrictions introduced by the Nova Scotia government this week to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant are taking a toll emotionally and financially on families throughout the province. Residents at long-term care homes are cancelling Christmas plans this week. The latest rules mean residents can only leave their facility for medical appointments or for a drive, either with a visitor or in a facility vehicle, with no stops and no contact with other people. "People understand
EDMONTON — Alberta is reporting 1,346 new cases of COVID-19, a daily figure not seen in the province since early October. The province is also reporting a total of 2,131 Omicron variant cases, a rise of 522 from the day before. It says there are 7,065 active COVID-19 cases and, of those, 4,687 are infections from a variant of concern. There are 326 people in hospital with the disease in Alberta, including 65 in intensive care. The province says there are five new deaths, bringing the total to 3,
Premier Scott Moe said his government is tracking the spread of the Omicron variant in Saskatchewan but does not want to impose measures that would "take away your personal freedoms." Moe's message was posted as the province reported 194 new cases — its highest new case count since October. It reported 52 new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing those to a total of 145. Moe hinted that the government could implement limits on large gatherings in the next few days. "Some people are wondering wh
Rather than seeing getting sick with COVID-19 as a sign of failure, experts say it's more important to focus on ways to protect the most vulnerable.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — When Gabriel Boric is sworn in as Chile's president he'll not only be the youngest to lead the South American country but also the first in Latin America to sport several tattoos. The question is whether he'll openly display them. One person hoping he does is Yumbel Góngora, the self-proclaimed “tattoo dissident” who inked the three elaborate designs that fill Boric's arms and back with sweeping imagery from his native Patagonia region. “It's important that a person never
As the Omicron variant sends case rates skyrocketing in British Columbia, health-care workers in the province are preparing for yet another wave after being stretched thin by a relentless year. "I can certainly tell you there's a sense of trepidation with this Omicron wave. We've been through so many waves before and in some respects, we know what to expect," said Dr. Matthew Chow, a psychiatrist and the president of Doctors of B.C. "It's certainly not the Christmas gift that anybody wanted righ
Six people have now been charged in connection with multiple suspected drug lab busts. Richmond RCMP say the complex, eight-month operation found large amounts of cash, drugs, and prohibited weapons. Rumina Days has more.
Oh dear....the girls are definitely on their way to the naughty list. Watch and laugh as 5 year old Ellie and 5 month old Maddie the Mantle Great Dane Puppy have great fun playing tug of war with Santa.
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formally resigned Wednesday, in a move he had announced after his governing Social Democrat party's heavy defeat in October's local elections. Zaev is set to be replaced by a former deputy finance minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, who was elected as the left-wing party's new chief on Dec. 13 after Zaev also relinquished the Social Democrats' leadership. “The results of the last elections, although local, had a national polit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia government is imposing a series of COVID-19 vaccine mandates as it intensifies virus protocols in response to spiraling infection numbers and the march of the omicron variant. Starting in mid-January, residents over age 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to enter any restaurant, bar, nightclub or gym. All D.C. students — whether in public, private or charter schools — must be fully vaccinated by March 1. That means two shots for the Pfizer and Mo
SYDNEY (AP) — New COVID-19 cases in Australia’s most populous state surged to a pandemic record Wednesday, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with state leaders to discuss preventative measures. Morrison emerged from the national cabinet meeting again rejecting lockdowns and mask mandates imposed by the federal government. He said policies on mask wearing were best left to state governments and to Australians who should follow “commonsense behavioral measures.” New South Wales state on Wednesd
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19 today — a new record. The previous one-day high occurred Wednesday, when officials reported 537 new infections. The province is also reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the 66-bed Roseway Manor nursing home in Shelburne, N.S., where two staff members have tested positive. Public health says neither person has been hospitalized nor has had contact with any residents. Meanwhile, no new cases have been reported from earlier outbreaks at Park
NEW YORK (AP) — You’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Now what? The short answer for those in the U.S.: Stay home and avoid others. Tell the people you've been in close contact with that you tested positive. And if you have trouble breathing or develop other serious symptoms, see a doctor immediately. COVID-19 diagnoses have been soaring since the recent arrival of the omicron variant. That means Americans should prepare for the possibility that they or someone they plan to see will suddenly be d
One person is dead after a collision involving three vehicles in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday evening, according to RCMP. Police say the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. PT on King George Boulevard near Trites Road. The driver of a Lexus sedan was heading northbound on King George Boulevard when they lost control and crossed the median, striking a Jeep and a minivan, an RCMP press release says. The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only occupant of the vehicle. Th
The Saskatchewan Opposition and a health policy analyst are expressing concerns about the provincial government's strategy dealing with the more transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab released new modelling on Tuesday, showing that without additional health measures, the province's daily case count will surpass 300 in one month. The same modelling showed with measures like reduced population mixing, average cases would be lower than 50 per day. S
A conservation group that has spent the past two decades working to restore salmon habitat on the Eastern Shore is one of dozens of groups and individuals speaking out against a proposed gold mine. The Nova Scotia Salmon Association submitted its comments to the federal government as part of the environmental assessment of the proposed Beaver Dam gold mine. Atlantic Gold, the operators of the province's only gold mine, wants to develop a new mine in Marinette, N.S., 18 kilometres northwest of Sh
Both upper levels of government announced an expansion for supports for businesses struggling through COVID-19 capacity restrictions. But as Matthew Bingley reports, there are questions over how far they’ll go.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military, outpacing the other services at discipline related to the shots. The latest Corps actions, which came as COVID-19 cases surged across the country as a result of the omicron variant, brought the total number of Marines booted out of the service for vaccine refusal to 169. “The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk