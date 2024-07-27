Creek Fire: Fire prompts evacuations in Alameda County
Canadians are sharing before and after images of Maligne Lodge at Jasper National Park in Alberta after wildfires engulfed the region.
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
With a massive wildfire burning through Jasper National Park, firefighters from around the world and the Canadian Armed Forces are on their way to try to save as much of the park and townsite as possible. Neetu Garcha looks at what emergency crews on the frontlines are facing.
‘Road ecology’ is the focus of Crossings, a powerful new book by environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb.
A B.C. cyclist is recovering after a run-in with a grizzly and two cubs that ended with the bear getting punched in the face. According to conservation officer Matthew Corbett, a man was riding his bike along a forested trail next to Anderson Flats Provincial Park in northwest B.C. when he surprised a female grizzly and her two cubs in a clearing. "The bear just immediately charged him, knocked him down," Corbett said. But the man put his bike between himself and the bear, which prevented him fr
The Saharan dust that tamped down tropical disturbances is settling. What could happen in August?
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
Several confirmed tornadoes hit Ontario and Quebec during severe thunderstorms on Wednesday
Wood pellet production skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s recent push for renewable energy but residents near manufacturing plants -- often those in poor, rural swaths -- believe the process is making people sick. (AP video by Stephen Smith)
A new study links the vulture decline in India to deadly bacteria spread, causing about 500,000 deaths.
The recent rainfall and cooler weather in Jasper National Park have helped to limit the spread of wildfires, providing a boost to firefighting efforts. The park authorities are optimistic that the fire behaviour will calm over the next 72 hours due to the rainfall. While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid 20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity. Jasmine King reports.
Microbes living in tree bark are absorbing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere on a massive scale, a study found.
GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — This southern Mississippi town's expansive wood pellet plant was so close to Shelia Mae Dobbins' home that she sometimes heard company loudspeakers. She says industrial residues coated her truck and she no longer enjoys spending time in the air outdoors.
STORY: DANIELLE SMITH: “To those in Alberta and around the world who have experienced the magic of Jasper... The magic is not lost and it never will be.” Alberta premier Danielle Smith choked back tears at a news conference Thursday as she described the impact of a raging wildfire that has devastated the western Canadian tourist town of Jasper."We're seeing potentially 30 to 50% structural damage… We don't know particularly which structures have been damaged and which ones have been destroyed. But that's going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement for a long period of time."Jasper is in the middle of mountainous Jasper National Park, in the province of Alberta. The town and the park, which draw more than 2 million tourists a year, were evacuated on Monday, when officials estimated there were up to 10,000 people in the town and an additional 15,000 visitors in the park.One major concern for responders is if the fire damages the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which carries hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver.Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker: "There are 176 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta, 54 of those are out of control, 50 are being held and 69 are under control...”According to Parks Canada, the Jasper fire was caused by a lightning strike on Monday afternoon and fueled by strong winds.Environment Canada is forecasting rain for Thursday, which might help firefighters.The Jasper fire could be one of the most damaging in Alberta since a 2016 blaze that hit the oil town of Fort McMurray, forcing the evacuation of all 90,000 residents and destroying 10% of all structures in the city.
There has been "significant loss" in the national park's township because of the blaze.
In what some have dubbed an "internet apocalypse," activity originating on the sun's surface could cause a massive communications outage on Earth.
A wildfire burning northeast of Chico has swelled to more than 164,000 acres, sending thousands of residents fleeing in the night.
Officials said the temperature at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes was approximately 123°F around the time the man was rescued
A wildfire in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies this week destroyed more than 350 structures but all of the critical infrastructure is intact, officials said Friday. Parks Canada said out of a total of 1,113 structures within the town, 358 have been destroyed. Mayor Richard Ireland said all of the critical infrastructure has been saved.
