Creek mysteriously turns white, leading to strange discovery, Virginia officials say

A strange transformation took place in Virginia when a creek turned into countless gallons of free-flowing milk.

The dairy dilemma happened Saturday, Feb. 3, in Lynchburg, about 100 miles southwest of Richmond.

“A citizen called 9-1-1 this morning to report the creek near the 1300 block of Hendricks Street was almost completely white in color,” the Lynchburg Fire Department reported in a Feb. 3 Facebook post.

Firefighters determined the “water” was actually milk, and the source was traced to a dairy plant more than half a mile away. An investigation revealed the city’s Westover Dairy had a clogged drain causing milk to overflow into a sewer, officials said.

“An undetermined amount of waste milk was accidentally released into a nearby creek,” the fire department said.

“The line was cleared and the overflow stopped. State and local water resources officials have been notified. There is no public health threat.”

The explanation led to jokes — and a lot of milk puns — on social media, with multiple references to the creek attracting “every cat within a mile.”

“With grocery prices these days, I’m running to the creek with a few gallon jugs,” Meridith De Avila Khan posted on Facebook.

“Throw some honey in with it and you have the Promised Land,” Bobby Bonser wrote.

“I just hope no one‘s crying,” Karl Westerhoff said.

