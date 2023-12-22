Creek Spills Over Bridge as Rain Lashes Santa Barbara

Heavy rain poured down on Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, December 21, as the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area.

Footage recorded by Sharon Byrne shows Mission Creek breaching a bridge as Santa Barbara County experienced heavy rain throughout the day.

Some roadways in California were shut down on Thursday, stranding drivers.

The flood warning was to remain in effect in Santa Barbara County until 1 am on Friday. Credit: Sharon Byrne via Storyful

