These creepy critters are invading homes in SC. Here’s why and how to keep them out

What is that crawling in the night? It looked like a flash.

You might think that to yourself next time you come across a silverfish in your home.

Are you still confused?

What are they?

Silverfish are not fish, but instead are small, shiny, silver wingless insects with a long flat body, antennae and little legs. These silvery pests are even covered in fine scales and are usually about 3.4 inches long with two antennae and three tail projections, according to WebMD.

They are quite fast and can even move sideways.

A closeup image of a silverfish.

What attracts them?

Silverfish prefer the dark and hide during the day or in light spaces and avoid direct sunlight.

If you happen to come across one, or several, it may be from moving an object they are hiding under. They will often dart out and find another dark hiding place.

They are frequently found in bathrooms and near sinks. This is because they grow in damp, dark and cool places with large populations having the ability to grow in new buildings with wet brick and stone. According to WebMD, you may also commonly find them in:

Basements

Sinks

Bathtubs

Closet shelves

Behind baseboards

Bookcases

Behind windows

Behind door frames

Silverfish are also driven by their desire to find food.

They may even find themselves in your home by pure accident. They can be brought mistakenly indoors with infested items bought without any realization.

What to do if you get an infestation?

Silverfish removal is difficult because they hide out in small cracks and crevices and are active at night while searching for food and water. They can go dormant and live without food for long periods, so infestations may appear to be solved, but the population is actually in a period of little or no activity, reported Orkin.

If the infestation is widespread, then you should focus much of your attention outside. Anything stored against or near your home’s exterior must be moved or removed. Silverfish can easily climb up walls and enter around window and door frames, utility pipes and vents. Shake roofs should also be cleaned and sealed every other year.

Additional silverfish control tips include:

Getting a dehumidifier for your home

Repairing leaky pipes and drains

Eliminating or repairing any moldy or wet wood

Are they dangerous?

They can’t bite, but they can cause problems.

“Their jaws aren’t strong enough to pierce human skin, but they are fast and can usually escape predators fairly quickly,” according to experts from Northwest Exterminating.

Silverfish can and will contaminate food, cause damage around your home and cause allergies to occur.