This Creepy First-Look Teaser Shows Travis Kelce In Action In His New Horror Series

Niecy Nash-Betts and Travis Kelce in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie FX

The first trailer for Grotesquerie, the new show in which Travis Kelce is set to make his acting debut, has been released.

After taking a chance on the likes of Real Housewives fave Nene Leakes, Olympian Gus Kenworthy and reality star Kim Kardashian, it was revealed earlier this year that TV super producer Ryan Murphy had cast the Kansas City Chiefs star, and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, in his new horror series.

The mysterious new show sees Niecy Nash-Betts in the lead role as a detective tasked with investigating a series of “heinous crimes” in a small community, which begin to take on an “eerily personal” nature.

So far, little is known about Travis’ role within the American Horror Story creator’s newest project, but he can be briefly seen in action in a sinister new trailer released on Thursday afternoon.

Take a look for yourself in the video below:

Niecy previously won an Emmy for her performance in another of Ryan Murphy’s projects, the Netflix anthology series Monster, the first instalment of which explored the case of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Grotesquerie’s cast also includes former Ryan Murphy collaborator Courtney B Vance, British Oscar nominee Lesley Manville and Broadway performer Micaela Diamond, who plays the mysterious nun Sister Megan.

While the show marks Travis’ acting debut, he did previously have his own dating reality show, Catching Kelce, and co-hosts the podcast New Heights with his brother and fellow NFL performer Jason Kelce.

The Super Bowl winner is also due to embark on a new career as a TV presenter after landing the gig hosting a new game show for Amazon.

