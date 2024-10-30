Creeslough explosion families call for answers

A number of inquiries are currently underway, including one by Gardaí and the Republic’s Health & Safety Authority. [PA]

“Extremely serious” questions about the Creeslough explosion still need to be answered, a lawyer for a group representing some of the victims's families has said.

Damian Tanswey was speaking after Ireland’s justice minister met the group representing some of those killed and injured in the explosion.

The group wants the Irish government to commission an independent investigation.

The blast at a service station and shop in County Donegal in October 2022 killed 10 people.

The victims - four men, three women, two teenagers, and a five year old girl - were from the surrounding areas.

Mr Tanswey said the families had faith in the ongoing Garda (Irish police) investigation but it was limited in its scope to criminal findings.

He called for “an overarching painstaking forensics & comprehensive investigation into what happened” in Creeslough.

Hugh Harper, whose daughter Leona was killed in the blast, said the families needed answers to allow them to grieve properly.

Leona was 14 and was buying an ice cream in the shop when the explosion happened.

Mr Harper said the group was warmly welcomed by ministers and its members felt they were now a step closer to getting a public inquiry.

He said the ministers took all their concerns on board.

"We have gone through a living nightmare since 7 October 2022," Mr Harper said.

"Everyday we live with it, it is not just a once off for our family and everyone's families who were injured.

"There is more to this story than meets the eye and for us to make any attempt to move forward we need all of the answers."

Shauna Gallagher’s sister Jessica, was also killed in the explosion.

She said there were no words to quantify their loss but there was one question that needed answered - "why?"

"There is no way to understand it, we can try our very best to put our lives back together and continue as much as we can but how can we do that without the necessary information?" she said.

The victims of the petrol station explosion [BBC]

A number of inquiries are currently underway, including one by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority.

In a statement An Garda Síochána said the investigation, led by gardaí in Donegal Division, was ongoing with the intention of submitting a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More than 40 people from the County Donegal village travelled to Government Buildings in Dublin on Wednesday.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue also attended the meeting.

In a letter to Justice Minister Helen McEntee, sent last month, a solicitor representing some of the victims said their grief had been compounded by the absence of an independent human rights-compliant investigation.

Darragh Mackin also said the victims' families endured "unimaginable pain and suffering".

