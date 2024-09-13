Creighton University breaks ground on new sophomore residence hall

Reuters

The percentage of Black students in Harvard University's freshman class dropped by more than a fifth following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred colleges from using race as a factor in admissions, according to data released by the school on Wednesday. The Class of 2028 is 14% Black, compared with 18% last year, Harvard said, while the share of Hispanic students ticked up slightly from 14% to 16%. Harvard, one of the world's most elite universities, was one of two defendants in the 2023 Supreme Court case, along with the University of North Carolina.