Creighton volleyball prepares to take on Texas in NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania
The road to the Final Four runs through College Township, Pennsylvania, for the Creighton Bluejays who made the 1,000-mile journey.
The road to the Final Four runs through College Township, Pennsylvania, for the Creighton Bluejays who made the 1,000-mile journey.
Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal strode off the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA after two of the show’s other hosts had an exchange that touched on rapper Jay-Z, who was accused recently of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Jay-Z, officially named Shawn Carter, has vigorously denied an unnamed woman’s claim in a lawsuit that he and Combs, who is awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Award
Basketball star Caitlin Clark has shut down rumors of a rivalry with fellow player Angel Reese after being named Time’s Athlete of the Year. “We’re not best friends, by any means, but we’re very respectful of one another,” Clark said. “Yes, we have had tremendous battles. But when have I ever guarded her? And when has she guarded me?” The rivalry accusation began at the 2023 national championship game between Clark’s Iowa and Reese’s LSU. In the final moments of the game, Reese walked up to Clar
Comparisons have frequently been drawn between the Trump scion and England’s Peter Crouch.
Bruins head coach Joe Sacco provided some big news regarding David Pastrnak.
The Bruins have placed this defenseman on waivers.
It's a bit of a bizarre story that has grabbed headlines: per USA TODAY Sports, "Police were called to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home for a reported break-in during the Bengals' "Monday Night Football" game against the Dallas Cowboys. The p
Chargers safety Derwin James has spent his entire NFL career in Los Angeles. He knows what it's like to go up against the Chiefs, and he knows what it's like to match up with Travis Kelce. He shouldn't expect to get many favorable calls against the Chiefs, especially…
During a series of related questions, Connor McDavid put his sense of humor on display.
TORONTO — It's an old adage that rookies don't draw fouls in the NBA. It's partly because veterans get the benefit of the doubt from referees and a little bit because young players don't know how to draw defenders into fouls.
To the surprise of many, the Yankees actually came close to matching the Mets' record-shattering $765 million contract to Juan Soto. And at face value, 16 years, $760 million seemed like a sweet deal to stay in pinstripes. But Soto wa
The Miami Heat have an interesting decision to make about six-time NBA All-Star wing Jimmy Butler, who could generate some trade interest. Butler, 35, could become a free agent this offseason if he opts out of his deal and it is unclear whether or not he projects as part…
Dominate your Week 15 fantasy football lineups with these favorable WR matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
23 years ago, Michael Strahan broke the NFL's single-season sack record with 22.5. It was not without controversy. In the final minutes of the New York Giants' season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre faked a handoff, rolled to his right and…
Liverpool have been doing extremely well in the Premier League and Champions League this season.Mohamed Salah has been scoring goals for fun, while Virgil van Dijk has been a defensive rock. Caoimhin ...
Bill Belichick had seemingly been waiting for the right opportunity to return to an NFL sideline. Instead, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is headed to the college ranks to take over at North Carolina.
Tony Finau withdrew from the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational and will be replaced by Daniel Berger. He'll team up with Nelly Korda.
Who will win the College Football Playoff? Oregon is only barely the favorite with SEC teams behind them. We rank all 12 contenders in order.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 15 defense rankings.
Deebo Samuel took to social media to air his grievances in a frustrating 2024 season.
“I do not believe my father talks to you, so check your f---ing sources," Thaddeus Moss wrote on X