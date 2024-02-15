Creighton's do-it-all Bluejay and the unsung hero of the team, Mallory Brake brings her all on defense

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The NHL Players' Association says it has filed an appeal of Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension for cross-checking. The league's department of player safety banned the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman on Tuesday for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa's 5-3 victory over the weekend. Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot into an empty net from close r